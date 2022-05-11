Adidas advert showing bare breasts banned for being offensive and 'objectifying women'

11 May 2022, 17:03 | Updated: 11 May 2022, 17:06

Adidas has defended its advert.
Adidas has defended its advert. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Adverts for Adidas sports bras that showed women's bare breasts have been banned by the watchdog over fear of causing "widespread offence".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A tweet by the sportswear brand, posted in February, showed 20 women of various skin colours, shapes and sizes, without tops on.

Adidas stated at the time: "We believe women's breasts in all shapes and sizes deserve support and comfort. Which is why our new sports bra range contains 43 styles, so everyone can find the right fit for them."

Two posters showed similar cropped images of 62 and 64 women, and stated: "The reasons we didn't make just one new sports bra."

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said it received 24 complaints following the advert.

Complainants said the the ads' use of nudity was gratuitous and objectified women by sexualising them and "reducing them to body parts".

Some also challenged whether the poster ads were appropriate for display where they could be seen by children.

Read more: Fury as Tory MP claims Brits don't need food banks they just 'can't cook properly'

Read more: Boris brushes off claims he's acting 'dishonourably' by not resigning after Starmer pledge

Adidas has defended its reasons behind the advert, explaining the images were intended to "reflect and celebrate different shapes and sizes".

The sportswear giant said the advert was developed to "illustrate diversity and demonstrate why tailored support bras were important".

All of the models shown had volunteered to be in the ad and were supportive of its aims, Adidas said.

The ASA said: "Although we did not consider that the way the women were portrayed was sexually explicit or objectified them, we considered that the depiction of naked breasts was likely to be seen as explicit nudity.

"As the ads contained explicit nudity, we considered that they required careful targeting to avoid causing offence to those who viewed them."

Referring to the two posters, the ASA said: "We considered that the image was not suitable for use in untargeted media, particularly where it could be seen by children. We concluded that (the posters) were inappropriately targeted, and were likely to cause widespread offence."

In relation to the tweet, the ASA said: "We noted the content typically featured on the Adidas Twitter feed promoted their sportswear for women and considered explicit nudity was not in keeping with their usual content.

"Because (the tweet) featured explicit nudity, we concluded it was likely to cause widespread offence in that media.

"We therefore concluded that the ads breached the Code."

Read more: Jack Monroe slams Tory MP's 'abhorrent' food bank comments

Twitter said the post was not found to be in breach of its terms of service.

Adidas said: "The gallery creative was designed to show just how diverse breasts are, featuring different shapes and sizes that highlight why tailored support is paramount.

"It is important to note that the ASA ruling was related to this creative being used in an untargeted fashion on email / banner ads /etc rather than the creative itself and the message, which we stand proudly behind, and it is exhibited on adidas.com."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Maddie Thomas has been missing since April 26

Missing teenager Maddie Thomas, 15, feared to be victim of child abduction

Jack Monroe slams Tory MP's 'abhorrent' food bank comments

Jack Monroe slams Tory MP's 'abhorrent' food bank comments

Shireen Abu Akleh, a well-known face in the Middle East, began working for Al Jazeera in 1997

Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh shot dead while covering Israeli raid in West Bank

Lee Anderson claimed households in Britain can make "nutritious meals" on a budget of "about 30p a day".

Fury as Tory MP claims Brits don't need food banks they just 'can't cook properly'

Sadiq Khan demands 2-year rent freeze to combat cost of living crisis

Sadiq Khan demands 2-year rent freeze to combat cost of living crisis

Ashley Cole's girlfriend pleaded for help in chilling 999 call

Ashley Cole's girlfriend pleads for help in chilling 999 call as robbers raid mansion

Boris Johnson has repeatedly refused to resign

Boris brushes off claims he's acting 'dishonourably' by not resigning after Starmer pledge

Wiley failed to show up at court

Police hunt Godfather of Grime Wiley six months after court no-show

Doctor Strange actress Zara Phythian and her husband Victor Marke have been found guilty of child sex offences.

Doctor Strange star and husband found guilty of string of child sex offences

Donald Trump repeatedly asked officials if China was able to create hurricanes and send them to the US

Trump asked if China had 'hurricane guns' which could harm the US, ex-aides say

Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy are locked in a libel battle dubbed the "Wagatha Christie" trial

Vardy admits telling agent to leak footballer's sex secret in Wagatha Christie trial

Davis has been jailed for life

Man who took images of himself raping a baby jailed for life

Sheridan Smith has had 'several thousand pounds' worth of jewellery stolen

Sheridan Smith's 'jewellery stolen by Movie Takers gang' whilst filming latest TV drama

LBC's Charlotte Lynch spoke to troops in Finland

Brit troops deploy to Helsinki as Finland weighs up joining Nato to deter Russia

Neighbours could be allowed to vote on planning permission applications on their street

Referendum on extensions: Neighbours to get a vote on plans for your house

'No, no, no': Gove rejects emergency budget calls in clash with Nick Ferrari

'No, no, no': Gove rejects emergency budget calls in clash with Nick Ferrari

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jesse Williams during a performance of the Broadway revival of the baseball-themed Take Me Out in New York

Unauthorised video of actor Jesse Williams onstage during nude scene condemned
Kateryna Prokopenko, right, wife of Azov Regiment Commander Denys Prokopenko, and Yuliia Fedosiuk, both from Ukraine, talk to the Associated Press at the end of the weekly general audience where they met Pope Francis in St Peter’s Square at the Vatican

Wives of Mariupol soldiers tell pope: ‘You are our last hope’
People gather at Yoyogi Hukamachi Mini Park in Tokyo

Wim Wenders to make film about fancy public toilets in Japan

Shireen Abu Akleh

Al Jazeera reporter killed during Israeli raid in West Bank

Henry Winkler

Happy Days star Henry Winkler to write memoir

A passenger wearing a face mask waits for his flight at the airport in Duesseldorf, Germany

EU lifts mask requirement for air travel as pandemic ebbs

Orthodox Sister Evdokia gestures in front of the crater of an explosion, after Russian shelling next to the Orthodox Skete in honour of St John of Shanghai in Adamivka, near Slovyansk, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine

Ukrainians stop flow of Russian gas through hub

A ferry departs from Livadia port on the Aegean Sea island of Tilos, south-eastern Greece

Greek island bets on green future

Sri Lankan army soldiers patrol during curfew in Colombo, Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka deploys troops in capital after violence and protests
A woman holds a placard protesting against a sedition case in Bangalore, India, in 2020

India puts harsh sedition law on hold

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'It's like sending people to Rwanda': Ex-Labour MP blasts neighbours' extensions voting plan

'It's like sending people to Rwanda': Ex-Labour MP on neighbours' extensions voting plan
Tradesman opens up to Shelagh Fogarty about 'harder and harder' work routine

Tradesman opens up to Shelagh Fogarty about 'harder and harder' work routine
'What the hell?': James O'Brien skewers Dartford Council leader over food bank photo

'What the hell?': James O'Brien skewers Dartford Council leader over food bank photo
James O'Brien left baffled by photo of Tory council leader cutting ribbon on food bank

James O'Brien left baffled by photo of Tory council leader cutting ribbon on food bank
UK army organisation is 'bat out' and upgrades are long overdue, says former MOD Director

British Army upgrades long overdue, says ex-MOD Director

Beergate vs. Partygate: Tory and Labour MPs go toe-to-toe defending leaders

Beergate vs. Partygate: Tory and Labour MPs go toe-to-toe defending leaders
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/05 | Watch again

Tory MP accuses peer of 'hyperbole' over anti-protest bill concerns

Tory MP accuses peer of 'hyperbole' over anti-protest bill concerns
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/05 | Watch again

Eco activist attacks government's 'draconian' protest crackdown in Public Order Bill

Eco activist attacks government's 'draconian' protest crackdown in Public Order Bill

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police