Boris brushes off claims he's acting 'dishonourably' by not resigning after Starmer pledge

11 May 2022, 14:33 | Updated: 11 May 2022, 14:38

Boris Johnson has repeatedly refused to resign
Boris Johnson has repeatedly refused to resign. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Boris Johnson has brushed off suggestions he is acting "dishonourably" by not resigning following Sir Keir Starmer's pledge to step down if fined for breaching Covid rules.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Prime Minister has already been fined by the Metropolitan Police for attending his own birthday party in the cabinet room in Downing Street in June 2020.

He apologised but stopped short of resigning.

READ MORE: Brit troops deploy to Finland as Helsinki weighs up joining Nato to deter Russia

READ MORE: Is it you? Lucky UK ticket-holder wins record-breaking £184m on EuroMillions

Since then, police have reopened an investigation into whether Sir Keir broke regulations when he drank beer and ate curry in Labour offices in Durham in April last year.

In a dramatic statement on Monday, the Labour leader said he would do the "right thing" and resign if issued with a fixed penalty notice.

Today, Mr Johnson refused to be drawn on whether he should resign following Sir Keir's pledge.

Asked during a visit to Sweden if he was acting "dishonourably" by remaining in No 10, the PM said: "We have tried to move beyond all that.

"I think we are trying to focus on the issues that really matter, not least Ukraine."

Speaking at party headquarters, Sir Keir said this week he did not believe he had breached rules.

But he added: "I believe in honour, integrity and the principle that those who make the rules must follow them."

"This matters. It matters because the British public deserve politicians who think the rules apply to them,” he said.

"They deserve politicians who hold themselves to the highest standards, and they deserve politicians who put the country first rather than themselves. They will always get that from me."

While Mr Johnson has so far resisted calls to stand down, many Tories remain deeply unhappy over events in No 10 and the pressure could increase if he is fined again.

His position could also come under threat if the final report of Sue Gray, the civil servant who investigated Covid violations in Whitehall, is - as some fear - highly critical when it is published once police inquiries are complete.

The PM is in Sweden and Finland today signing security assurance agreements should the two countries come under attack.

He said in a press conference: "What we're saying today is that upon request from the other party, we would come to the other party's assistance, and it's vital to state that, ever more important to state that now, in the grim circumstances in which we find ourselves with the Russian attack on Ukraine.

"It's also an important step forward because this is an agreement on which we together intend to build whether it's in sharing intelligence or working together to combat cyberattacks."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Wiley failed to show up at court

Police hunt Godfather of Grime Wiley six months after court no-show

Doctor Strange actress Zara Phythian and her husband Victor Marke have been found guilty of child sex offences.

Doctor Strange star and husband found guilty of string of child sex offences

Donald Trump repeatedly asked officials if China was able to create hurricanes and send them to the US

Trump asked if China had 'hurricane guns' which could harm the US, ex-aides say

Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy are locked in a libel battle dubbed the "Wagatha Christie" trial

Vardy admits telling agent to leak footballer's sex secret in Wagatha Christie trial

Davis has been jailed for life

Man who took images of himself raping a baby jailed for life

Sheridan Smith has had 'several thousand pounds' worth of jewellery stolen

Sheridan Smith's 'jewellery stolen by Movie Takers gang' whilst filming latest TV drama

LBC's Charlotte Lynch spoke to troops in Finland

Brit troops deploy to Finland as Helsinki weighs up joining Nato to deter Russia

Neighbours could be allowed to vote on planning permission applications on their street

Referendum on extensions: Neighbours to get a vote on plans for your house

'No, no, no': Gove rejects emergency budget calls in clash with Nick Ferrari

'No, no, no': Gove rejects emergency budget calls in clash with Nick Ferrari

Cancer-stricken podcaster Deborah James raises £2m after tearful farewell post

Deborah James 'in disbelief' after bowel cancer fundraiser reaches £2m in two days

A UK ticket-holder has won the £184 million EuroMillions jackpot

Is it you? Lucky UK ticket-holder wins record-breaking £184m on EuroMillions

Sadiq Khan tied racist abuse to Mr Trump's time as president

Racist abuse of Sadiq Khan shot up 2,000% after Trump election as Musk vows to unban him

Gracie and Millie Bennett have gone missing

Missing twins, 11, found safe after family fears for their welfare

Michael Gove says the the Renters Reform Bill represents a "new deal" for people renting in England

New rights for renters as Gove hails crackdown on 'damp, unsafe and cold' homes

Mills and Eccles were jailed at Manchester Crown Court

'Depraved' couple jailed for 26 years for systematic sexual abuse of young girls

Elon Musk would allow Donald Trump to return to Twitter

Elon Musk says he would reverse 'foolish' Donald Trump Twitter ban

Latest News

See more Latest News

Shireen Abu Akleh

Al Jazeera reporter killed during Israeli raid in West Bank

Henry Winkler

Happy Days star Henry Winkler to write memoir

People gather at Yoyogi Hukamachi Mini Park in Tokyo

Wim Wenders to make film about fancy public toilets in Japan

A passenger wearing a face mask waits for his flight at the airport in Duesseldorf, Germany

EU lifts mask requirement for air travel as pandemic ebbs

Orthodox Sister Evdokia gestures in front of the crater of an explosion, after Russian shelling next to the Orthodox Skete in honour of St John of Shanghai in Adamivka, near Slovyansk, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine

Ukrainians stop flow of Russian gas through hub

A ferry departs from Livadia port on the Aegean Sea island of Tilos, south-eastern Greece

Greek island bets on green future

Sri Lankan army soldiers patrol during curfew in Colombo, Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka deploys troops in capital after violence and protests
A woman holds a placard protesting against a sedition case in Bangalore, India, in 2020

India puts harsh sedition law on hold

People march with rainbow-coloured and heart-shaped posters and a banner during the Tokyo Rainbow Pride parade in Tokyo’s Shibuya district in 2017

Tokyo to recognise same-sex unions but not as legal marriage

A couple wearing face masks walk by a wall displaying a words “I Love Chaoyang” as they heading to get tested for Covid-19 in the Chaoyang district in Beijing

China criticises ‘irresponsible’ WHO remarks on zero-Covid approach

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'What the hell?': James O'Brien skewers Dartford Council leader over food bank photo

'What the hell?': James O'Brien skewers Dartford Council leader over food bank photo
James O'Brien left baffled by photo of Tory council leader cutting ribbon on food bank

James O'Brien left baffled by photo of Tory council leader cutting ribbon on food bank
UK army organisation is 'bat out' and upgrades are long overdue, says former MOD Director

British Army upgrades long overdue, says ex-MOD Director

Beergate vs. Partygate: Tory and Labour MPs go toe-to-toe defending leaders

Beergate vs. Partygate: Tory and Labour MPs go toe-to-toe defending leaders
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/05 | Watch again

Tory MP accuses peer of 'hyperbole' over anti-protest bill concerns

Tory MP accuses peer of 'hyperbole' over anti-protest bill concerns
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/05 | Watch again

Eco activist attacks government's 'draconian' protest crackdown in Public Order Bill

Eco activist attacks government's 'draconian' protest crackdown in Public Order Bill
James O'Brien incredulous as caller says he backed Brexit because 'I don't like the EU anthem'

James O'Brien incredulous as caller says he backed Brexit because 'I don't like the EU anthem'
James O'Brien hits out at right-wing 'client journalists' over Starmer attacks

James O'Brien hits out at right-wing 'client journalists' over Starmer attacks

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police