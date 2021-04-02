Alex Salmond’s Alba Party predicted to take 3% of the regional vote, new poll finds

Scotland's former first minister Alex Salmond. Picture: PA

By Harriet Whitehead

Alex Salmond’s new Alba Party looks set to bring in just 3% of the regional vote, a new poll suggests.

The majority of respondents, 52%, to the poll say leader Alex Salmond hinders the cause of Scottish independence, while 17% said he helped to further the cause and 32% said they did not know.

Mr Salmond has said the aim of the party was to work towards a "successful, socially just, environmentally responsible, independent country".

The new study by Survation is the first since the launch of the Alba Party last week.

It is for newspaper publisher DC Thomson and has the newly-formed party struggling to make up ground on the other established parties.

Indeed, the SNP retains its stomping lead in the poll. Survation spoke to more than 1,000 people, with 49% in constituencies and 38% on the regional list.

Nicola Sturgeon retained her position as the most popular leader in Scotland. The poll reports 50% of people having a favourable view of her, compared to just 17% for Tory leader Douglas Ross and 10% for Mr Salmond - for whom 71% of respondents said they had a negative view.

The Scottish Tories appear almost head to head with Labour for second place, with Douglas Ross' party on 21% and 18%, compared to 20% and 19% for Labour.

The Lib Dems are at 9% in constituency votes and 8% in the regions, while the Scottish Greens sit on 11% regionally.

Respondents were also uncertain about the question of independence. When undecided voters were removed the poll put support at 50% for yes and 50% for no.

Figures in support for separation began to slump in the early part of this year, although they had enjoyed a solid lead throughout the latter part of 2020, peaking at 58% in October.