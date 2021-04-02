Alex Salmond’s Alba Party predicted to take 3% of the regional vote, new poll finds

2 April 2021, 10:08

Scotland's former first minister Alex Salmond
Scotland's former first minister Alex Salmond. Picture: PA

By Harriet Whitehead

Alex Salmond’s new Alba Party looks set to bring in just 3% of the regional vote, a new poll suggests.

The majority of respondents, 52%, to the poll say leader Alex Salmond hinders the cause of Scottish independence, while 17% said he helped to further the cause and 32% said they did not know.

Mr Salmond has said the aim of the party was to work towards a "successful, socially just, environmentally responsible, independent country".

The new study by Survation is the first since the launch of the Alba Party last week.

It is for newspaper publisher DC Thomson and has the newly-formed party struggling to make up ground on the other established parties.

Indeed, the SNP retains its stomping lead in the poll. Survation spoke to more than 1,000 people, with 49% in constituencies and 38% on the regional list.

Nicola Sturgeon retained her position as the most popular leader in Scotland. The poll reports 50% of people having a favourable view of her, compared to just 17% for Tory leader Douglas Ross and 10% for Mr Salmond - for whom 71% of respondents said they had a negative view.

READ MORE: MP Kenny MacAskill quits SNP to join Alex Salmond's Alba Party

READ MORE: Sturgeon: There are ‘significant questions’ over Salmond’s political comeback

The Scottish Tories appear almost head to head with Labour for second place, with Douglas Ross' party on 21% and 18%, compared to 20% and 19% for Labour.

The Lib Dems are at 9% in constituency votes and 8% in the regions, while the Scottish Greens sit on 11% regionally.

Respondents were also uncertain about the question of independence. When undecided voters were removed the poll put support at 50% for yes and 50% for no.

READ MORE: Former SNP leader Alex Salmond launches new pro-independence party

Figures in support for separation began to slump in the early part of this year, although they had enjoyed a solid lead throughout the latter part of 2020, peaking at 58% in October.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

Philippines, Pakistan, Kenya, and Bangladesh added to UK hotel quarantine list
Rescue workers are seen near the site of a partial train derailment in Toroko Gorge in Taiwan’s east

At least 36 dead in Taiwan train crash

Residents wearing masks line up for a Covid-19 vaccination at the Jingcheng Hospital in Ruili

China aims to vaccinate entire city in five days after Covid outbreak
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen

EU nations struggle to show full vaccination solidarity

A Chinese border city hit by a fresh outbreak of Covid-19 has started a five-day drive to vaccinate its entire population of 300,000 people

Chinese city vows to vaccinate entire population in 5 days after Covid outbreak
At least 36 people have died and dozens have been injured in a train crash in Taiwan

Taiwan train crash kills at least 36

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Prime Minister's Questions allows MPs a chance to question the Prime Minister

What time is Prime Minister's Questions and which MPs will ask Boris Johnson a question?
The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

Covid vaccine and pregnancy: Can you have the coronavirus vaccine when pregnant?
The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The LBC presenter gave her reaction to the report

Denise Headley reacts to Government racial inequality report

Vulnerable caller cannot get Covid jab despite writing to PM, ministers, council and NHS

Vulnerable caller cannot get Covid jab despite writing to PM, ministers, council and NHS
Sathnam Sanghera: UK race report 'contrived to reflect PM's views'

Sathnam Sanghera tells David Lammy: UK race report 'contrived to reflect PM's views'
Pimlico Academy parent calls out 'not very helpful' school policy amid 'racist' uniform row

Pimlico Academy parent explains protests over 'racist' school uniform
The race report is a political hit job on Black Lives Matter, argues caller

Caller brands landmark race report 'political hit job on Black Lives Matter'
The National Black Police Association which represents all black/ethnic minority police associations in the UK

'Police officers get information about black communities from negative media stereotypes'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London