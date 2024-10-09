All UK flights to Florida cancelled and theme parks closed as Hurricane Milton races towards land

Most airports have closed due to the impending Hurricane Milton. Picture: Getty

By StephenRigley

All flights to Florida from the UK have been cancelled after the majority of airports confirmed they would be ceasing operations this morning.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A state of emergency has been declared ahead of category 5 Hurricane Milton's arrival in Florida later today.

More than six million people have been told to evacuate due t the storm which is set to be one of the worst in 100 years.

Disney World and Universal Orlando World have closed their parks until at least tomorrow.

Tampa residents continue to follow evacuation orders ahead of Hurricane Milton. Picture: Alamy

Follow LIVE: Millions of people scramble to flee Florida as ‘unsurvivable’ hurricane Milton due to hit coastline in hours

Read More: People in hurricane Milton's path told to write their name on their arm in permanent ink so bodies can be identified

Read More: Shocking moment storm chasers plane battered by Hurricane Milton as Florida braces for 'storm of century'

Airlines including TUI, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic have been forced to cancel more flights.Most airports in the state have already closed.

Orlando Airport have stopped all operations, effective from 8am today.

Tampa Airport said on social media: "We will suspend flight operations at 9 a.m. Tuesday and reopen when safe to do so."

Melbourne Orlando Airport, which TUI currently flies to, has also closed.

A Virgin Atlantic spokesperson asked passengers to "check the status of their flights" before travelling while British Airways said they were "adjusting flight schedules" and offering flight rebooking options or full refunds.

TUI has already cancelled a flight today, with more being 'watched' although are also likely to be cancelled.

Other airlines that operate flights from the UK to Florida including American Airlines, Delta, JetBlue, Spirit Airlines, Norse Airways and Finnair, who have also cancelled flights.