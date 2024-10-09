Live

LIVE: Millions of people scramble to flee Florida as ‘unsurvivable’ hurricane Milton due to hit coastline in hours

Millions of people are fleeing parts of Florida as Hurricane Milton approaches. Picture: Alamy/Social Media

By Katy Ronkin

Hurricane Milton is closing in on Florida bringing with it 'unsurvivable' 165mph winds - as millions of people are being told to flee the state.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Joe Biden has urged people under orders to leave to "evacuate now, now, now."

"It's a matter of life and death, and that's not hyperbole," the US president said.

It could make landfall on Wednesday night in the Tampa Bay area - from around 7pm UK time.

The region has a population of more than 3.3 million people. The storm is likely to strike first in the less populated areas south of Tampa, but forecasters said "it is critical to remember that even at 24 hours out, it is still not possible to pinpoint an exact landfall location."

The 11 Florida counties under mandatory evacuation orders are home to about 5.9 million people.

Read more: 'Worst storm in a century': Florida braces for Hurricane Milton after Category 5 storm barrels through Mexico

Read more: Residents urged to leave as Hurricane Milton strengthens

Governor Ron DeSantis said the state deployed over 300 dump trucks that had removed 1,300 loads of debris left behind by Hurricane Helene.

Fluctuations in the storm's intensity are likely while Milton moves across the Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Centre said, but it is expected to be a dangerous storm when it reaches Florida.

Follow our live blog for updates.