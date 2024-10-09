James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
LIVE: Millions of people scramble to flee Florida as ‘unsurvivable’ hurricane Milton due to hit coastline in hours
9 October 2024, 08:36 | Updated: 9 October 2024, 09:58
Hurricane Milton is closing in on Florida bringing with it 'unsurvivable' 165mph winds - as millions of people are being told to flee the state.
Joe Biden has urged people under orders to leave to "evacuate now, now, now."
"It's a matter of life and death, and that's not hyperbole," the US president said.
It could make landfall on Wednesday night in the Tampa Bay area - from around 7pm UK time.
The region has a population of more than 3.3 million people. The storm is likely to strike first in the less populated areas south of Tampa, but forecasters said "it is critical to remember that even at 24 hours out, it is still not possible to pinpoint an exact landfall location."
The 11 Florida counties under mandatory evacuation orders are home to about 5.9 million people.
Governor Ron DeSantis said the state deployed over 300 dump trucks that had removed 1,300 loads of debris left behind by Hurricane Helene.
Fluctuations in the storm's intensity are likely while Milton moves across the Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Centre said, but it is expected to be a dangerous storm when it reaches Florida.
Follow our live blog for updates.
WATCH: Shocking moment storm chasers plane battered by Hurricane Milton as Florida braces for 'storm of century'
This is the astonishing moment storm chasers enter the eye of Hurricane Milton as the record breaking storm prepares to smash into Florida.
Millions have been forced to evacuate as the storm is set to hit the state within hours bringing with it 160mph wind and 15ft storm surges.
Footage shows scientists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) being thrown around the flight.
"Write your name in permanent marker on your arm" - Florida Attorney General warns residents of deadly storm
Attorney General Ashley Moody tells Floridians who aren't evacuating that "you probably need to write your name in permanent marker on your arm so that people know who you are when they get to you afterwards.”
Moody spoke at a press conference with Republican Senator Rick Scott on Monday, addressing residents defying evacuation orders.
Moody reminded Floridians that officials are still “uncovering folks on the beach who thought they could stay there, and the storm surge got them,” referring to Hurricane Helene’s impact last week.
Officials warn of a storm surge taking out power and washing away homes in Tampa Bay.
Milton remains a category 5 hurricane
Shocking moment storm chasers are battered by Hurricane Milton as they fly into 160mph swell heading for Florida
NOAA hurricane hunters collected meteorological data on the storm by flying directly into it in the Gulf of Mexico.
In their specialised aircraft, the team measure wind and pressure change - getting a detailed look at the shape of the storm.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) get their data by flying into the world's worst weather conditions.
See Hurricane Milton from the International Space Station
This was the shocking view of Hurricane Milton from the Crew Dragon Endeavour space capsule last night.
The capsule is currently docked to the International Space Station.
Hurricane Milton trajectory shifts from Tampa Bay to the Sarasota area
Earlier forecasts predicted Milton to directly hit the Tampa area, but the storms path has shifted toward the Sarasota area. Some 55,000 people live in the water-side area, with several islands surrounding it.
Sarasota forecaster, Bob Harrigan, chief meteorologist at ABC7, said: "I hope that no one stays.
This is going to be a similar storm surge that we saw in Fort Myers during Ian, which killed 66 people because they chose to stay.”
Meteorologists warn of last-minute shifts in Milton's trajectory, as Floridians track the area getting the brunt of the storm.
Despite this, the whole of Florida will feels the effects of the hurricane, with storm-force winds felt up to 230 miles from its centre.
The hurricane is currently 405 miles southwest of Tampa.
Hurricane Milton evacuation a matter of "life and death", Biden says
US President Joe Biden warned those in the path of Hurricane Milton to heed safety warnings and evacuate "now."
You should have already evacuated,” Biden said. “It’s a matter of life and death, and that’s not hyperbole. It’s a matter of life and death.”
"This could be the worst storm to hit Florida in over a century," Mr Biden told reporters. "God willing it won't be. But that's what it's looking like right now."
The White House also announced on Tuesday that he would postpone a trip to Germany and Angola to monitor the storm.
Watch Hurricane Milton go from a tropical depression to category 5 hurricane in 48 hours
Map shows earliest time tropical winds will hit Florida
Tropical winds are likely to reach Florida at 7pm UK time, according to a map from the National Hurricane Center.
The diagram shows the "earliest Reasonable arrival time" hurricane-force winds will hit the coast.
After weakening slightly, Milton regained strength on Tuesday afternoon to become a Category 5 storm again with winds of 165mph. It could make landfall on Wednesday night in the Tampa Bay area, which has a population of more than 3.3 million people.
Latest predictions suggested it will hit in the less populated areas south of Tampa, but forecasters said "it is critical to remember that even at 24 hours out, it is still not possible to pinpoint an exact landfall location."
Hurricane Milton continues to barrel towards Florida after striking Mexico - with more than a million people having been ordered to flee ahead of the "worst storm in a century".
Floridians continued to flee the state on Wednesday in a desperate race to escape the sunshine state ahead of the Category 5 hurricane making landfall.
Hurricane Milton recorded wind speeds of 160 mph on Wednesday morning according to an update from the National Hurricane Centre, having regained its strength from a Category 4 in recent hours.
Evacuation warnings issued early on Monday remain in place for 5.5million people, with US highways gridlocked and fuel supplies running low in many areas as residents flee for their lives.
