Amanda Abbington forced to call police after being bombarded with death threats from troll fans of Giovanni Pernice

23 June 2024, 12:24 | Updated: 23 June 2024, 13:02

Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice
Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice. Picture: Getty

By Charlie Duffield

Strictly star Amanda Abbington has rung the police after being bombarded with death threats from trolls.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 50-year-old actor has received dozens of horrendous messages a day from fans of her former Strictly dance partner, Giovanni Pernice, 33, who she has claimed bullied her.

The actor has got rid of her Instagram account having received dozens of messages a day from fans of the pro dancer.

One wrote: “I hope you get cancer and die. Poor Giovanni.”

Another says: “You nearly ruined Giovanni’s career you bitch, who do you think you are, you should crawl under a rock and die b***h.”

The actor has been in touch with local police officers to put in place protective measures for her and her family.

According to The Sun, a source said: “Amanda has been left petrified and feeling very vulnerable in public.

“She has been worried about leaving the house to do simple errands like walking the dog or picking up groceries.

"At one point she was struggling to field the hundreds of messages from Giovanni supporters saying nasty things and threatening her safety.

"It was awful to cope with. The sheer volume was horrendous and the content was unspeakable and incredibly threatening.

"The police have taken the messages seriously.”

Read More: Passengers flying through Terminals 1 and 2 at Manchester Airport told ‘do not travel’ after huge power cut

Read More: Jay Slater's father and brother make emotional pleas for return of the missing teenager

Giovanni and Amanda in 2023 when they were training together
Giovanni and Amanda in 2023 when they were training together. Picture: Getty

The source said Amanda made the decision to delete her Instagram earlier this month, but it had not stopped the trolls from reaching her.

They added: “It has felt like a real public pile on and got very ugly with personal, offensive attacks.”

At the BBC, the bullying probe into Italian star Giovanni is ongoing.

The dancer quit Strictly but firmly denies the allegations and has said he will clear his name.

There is no indication that he is aware of the trolls' messages to Amanda.

TV presenter Laura Whitmore, 39, is also contributing to the investigation which is being run by two former Met Police detectives.

Amanda has two children with her ex, the former Sherlock co-star Martin Freeman, and owns four dogs.

She was recently seen cuddling miniature dachshund Maple.

Earlier this year she was diagnosed with mild PTSD after her stint on Strictly.

She told The Sun on Sunday in January: “I’m very sorry that people felt the need to threaten my children and bring up my past, healthy relationship with an ex-partner as an indicator of my current mental health.”

The Sun revealed this month how Giovanni blocked the release of video tapes of his rehearsals after Amanda asked BBC bosses for them to prove her claims.

Last week he was pictured visiting two fruit machine arcades in West London, and an onlooker revealed he had spent £1,000 on the slot machines in one week.

Allegedly, he is in advanced talks to join the Italian version of Strictly, which is called Ballando con le Stelle as either a judge or pro dancer.

Last night a BBC spokesman said: “It is our longstanding position that we do not comment on specific matters relating to individuals.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Passengers have been queuing for hours at Manchester Airport

All flights from two terminals at Manchester Airport cancelled as passengers urged not to travel

Home Secretary James Cleverly (L), Rishi Sunak (R)

Home Secretary admits betting scandal is ‘frustrating’ but denies PM should suspend those being investigated

James Cleverly joined LBC for Sunday with Lewis Goodall

Conservative candidate who described Rwanda policy as ‘crap’ did so to ‘shock his audience’, Home Secretary says

Jay

Jay Slater's father and brother make emotional pleas for return of the missing teenager

Michael Gove

Betting scandal as bad for Tories as Partygate, Michael Gove warns

42C heat has hit Europe this week

Extreme weather hits holiday hotspots in Europe with 42C heat and ‘meteo-tsunami’ as Brits warned before booking trip

Live
Home Secretary, James Cleverly

General Election LIVE: Cleverly tells LBC Sunak is 'right' not to suspend Conservatives involved in betting scandal

Passengers have been queuing for hours at Manchester Airport

Passengers flying through Terminals 1 and 2 at Manchester Airport told ‘do not travel’ after huge power cut

Jay Slater had travelled to the Canary Islands for a music festival

Jay Slater's mum issues desperate plea after Spanish police reject help in search for missing Brit

Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky has reportedly slammed Nigel Farage for his controversial comments about the West provoking the invasion of the country.

Zelensky says Farage 'infected by Putinism' as Reform leader doubles down on Ukraine comments

Another top Tory official is being investigated by the Gambling Commission for dozens of bets on the election date.

Another top Tory official investigated over 'dozens of bets placed on election' but denies wrongdoing

Thirteen people have been arrested after a forest fire near Athens which were allegedly started by fireworks coming from a mega-yacht.

13 arrested after Greek mega-yacht allegedly caused forest fires on outskirts

Four men have been arrested after Sebaastian James-Kraan was shot and killed on Templeman Road in Ealing, west London on June 9.

Four arrested in murder probe after 20-year-old shot dead in Ealing on June 9

Starmer labels Farage's comments 'disgraceful'

Farage doubles down on Ukraine comments after Sunak and Starmer condemned Reform UK leader

England manager Gareth Southgate has suggested his team are not fit enough

Gareth Southgate says England squad have 'limitations' after lacklustre start to Euro 2024

Just Stop Oil plans major disruption to summer holidays with private jet stunt just the start

Two Just Stop Oil protesters deny causing £52,000 worth of damage after private jets sprayed with orange paint

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sir Keir Starmer, (L), and Kemi Badenoch

‘We are not rejoining the EU’: Starmer shuts down Badenoch’s claim Labour want to ‘reverse Brexit’
Rowling criticises Sir Keir along with several members of his shadow cabinet

JK Rowling 'struggling to support' Labour over Sir Keir's stance on transgender rights that's 'abandoning' women
Taylor Swift poses with the Royal Family

Taylor Swift takes selfie with William, George and Charlotte - as Prince of Wales spotted dancing away to ‘Shake It Off’
Chris Packham has blamed the media for the radical action of Just Stop Oil

Environmental activist Chris Packham blames media for existence of Just Stop Oil

Starmer labels Farage's comments 'disgraceful'

Farage’s comments on Ukraine are ‘disgraceful’, Starmer tells LBC, as PM accuses him of ‘playing into Putin’s hands’
Timberlake was arrested after having dinner with friends on Long Island

Justin Timberlake breaks silence on drink-driving arrest at Chicago concert

Nigel Farage

General Election LIVE: Tories rally against Farage after Reform leader says West provoked Russia into invading Ukraine
Dr Michael Mosley and his wife, Clare.

‘We miss him so much’: Michael Mosley’s widow says she will continue his work in emotional tribute
Temperatures are expected to soar to 30C

Exact date Brits to bask in 30C heat as Met Office predicts first official heatwave of summer
The four individuals were given sentences ranging from four to four-and-a-half years

Four members of Britain's richest family handed jail sentences after exploiting servants in Geneva villa

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Kate wishes William happy birthday as she shares adorable family photo amid cancer battle

Princess Kate wishes William happy birthday as she shares adorable family photo amid cancer battle
The Queen kept a keen eye on the race through a pair of binoculars.

Frustrated Queen Camilla puts on animated display at Ascot as she watches races with King Charles
Prince Andrew is planning to leave the Royal Lodge to his daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, according to reports.

Prince Andrew ‘plans to leave Royal Lodge home’ to daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie ‘after his death’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06 | Watch again

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/6

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit