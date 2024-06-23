Chaos at Manchester Airport after huge power cut leaves thousands of passengers queueing in terminals

Passengers have been queuing for hours at Manchester Airport. Picture: X/JoeHypershell

By Kieran Kelly

Passengers at Manchester Airport face severe delays and cancellations after a huge power cut this morning.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The power outage has been impacting Terminals 1 and 2 due to an issue with the power supply in the local area.

LBC has been told power has been restored but that it is taking time to get security and baggage systems up and running.

Passengers flying from Terminals 1 and 2 have been advised to check with their airline before leaving for the airport. Terminal 3 is running as normal.

@MENnewsdesk Powecut across all 3 terminals today at Manchester Airport. Not a clue what’s going to happen to all flights. pic.twitter.com/SuwMkMI6Ie — 🔗HYPERSHELL (@JoeHypershell) June 23, 2024

Power cut at Manchester Airport T2 & T3 landed at all been brought to T1 baggage thrown on any carousel no communication at all prams just left on the floor without being told @TUIUK reps didn’t have a clue what was happening. Good Luck everyone! pic.twitter.com/jgCFVJc796 — Katie Phillips (@katie_seaman) June 23, 2024

A spokesperson for Manchester Airport said: "A significant number of flights today are likely to be cancelled.

"The advice is for passengers expecting to travel today not to come to the airport without having checked with their airline first."

Read More: Two Just Stop Oil protesters deny causing £52,000 worth of damage after private jets sprayed with orange paint

Read More: Travel chaos strikes major UK airport as passengers stuck in lengthy queues

The airline said it is unable to give a timeframe on when it will be able to get services back up and running at normal speeds.

Inbound flights are less affected by the huge power cut, though there have been some delays at Border Control.

Airlines will organise onward journeys for passengers whose flights are cancelled.