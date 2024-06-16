Travel chaos strikes major UK airport as passengers stuck in lengthy queues

16 June 2024, 14:13

Birmingham Aiport
Birmingham Aiport. Picture: Getty

By Charlie Duffield

Travel chaos hit Birmingham Airport on Sunday, with hundreds of people stuck outside.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Enormous queues snaking around the entrance to the West Midlands airport have happened just a week after the rules on 100ml hand luggage rules were ditched.

Holidaymakers were told to arrive early because confusion regarding the U-turn on security rules meant travellers were being held up.

By 5am, passengers were stuck outside with growing lines building up and unfurling around the car park.

The queue signifies another difficult morning for flyers who have not understood if they will get through security on time.

According to the departure screens at the airport, "final call" warning messages were on show for flights as people dashed to catch their plane.

One person who was seeking to escape grey Britain on Sunday said it took two hours to get through security.

Read More: Minister admits 'hard fight ahead' as poll suggests 'Tory extinction' - but says no deal to be done with Farage

Read More: Labour and Tories would leave NHS 'worse off' than under austerity, health think tank warns

Neil Houselander tweeted: "Birmingham Airport today.. two hours of security queues. Get here early."

Another expressed anger regarding the chaos in the terminal which meant he had to buy a fast track security pass.

Douglas Bagley said: "In the departure lounge at Birmingham Airport.

"I had Fast Track so it wasn’t too bad at 35 minutes for security but for non Fast Track the queues are massive all over the car park.

"When you get inside it is like the Olympics with people running to catch flights. Come on England!"

A Birmingham Airport spokesperson previously pinned the issues on flyers who arrived with more than 100ml of liquids in their bags.

They said: "Our new security area was designed, and resourced, to accommodate the increase to two litres being carried in cabin baggage, this currently cannot be operated with the temporary restriction.

"In order to have full compliance to this new directive we have further amended our operating process.

"We now have 'liquid check stations' at all entrances to the terminal where colleagues are directly assisting passengers to ensure liquids containers over 100ml are removed.

"With these additional checks we have seen a large proportion of customers still arriving with liquids over 100ml in their bags and these have to be regrettably removed and disposed of.

"Containers that can carry more than a 100ml are permitted but, need to be completely empty.

"Our security flow rate has been continuous today, helped by these extra checks and we welcome and appreciate the co-operation of our passengers in eliminating oversize liquids from their cabin baggage.

"The outdoor queues seen today are from 'liquid check stations'.

"Since our new security area opened in May, we have seen continuous non-compliant bags coming through security causing unnecessary queues and delays to customers' journeys.

"This new step in the process is to remove the issue before customers proceed."It is now, more than ever, imperative that customers abide by the 100ml rule.

"This additional layer of control risks slowing down the security process without the support of passengers.

"For customers who are less able to stand for durations we advise they book the assisted travel service.

"However, if a customer is queueing during our peak periods and feels they need assistance then our customer ambassadors are in the area and can assist them without losing their place in the line."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police rammed the cow

Owner of cow rammed by police gives update on its condition and says officers should be fired for 'disgusting' incident

Officers shot a man threatening football fans in Hamburg

Man shot by police after brandishing 'axe and molotov cocktail' close to Euro 2024 fan zone

Labour's Wes Streeting has called for a debate with Nigel Farage

Labour's Wes Streeting calls for debate with Nigel Farage to take on 'toxic rhetoric' in 'battle of ideas'

Prince William's children have sent him a Father's Day message

'We love you papa': George, Charlotte and Louis send Prince William Father's Day message in first social media post

Labour and the Conservatives would leave the NHS 'worse off than under austerity', the Nuffield Trust has warned

Labour and Tories would leave NHS 'worse off' than under austerity, health think tank warns

Exclusive
Mark Harper has admitted there is a 'hard fight ahead' for the Conservatives to win the election

Minister admits 'hard fight ahead' as poll suggests 'Tory extinction' - but says no deal to be done with Farage

William and Charles have shared Father's Day messages

Prince William sends touching Father's Day message to Charles with new photo, as King also shares childhood video

Labour and the Conservatives will face off in the July 4 election

Labour landslide could see Tories winning just 72 seats, poll finds, as Rishi Sunak's party faces 'electoral extinction'

Live
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

General Election LIVE: Poll suggests Tory wipe-out on July 4, as Sunak insists 'only election itself matters'

Exclusive
Pooja Kanda with Ronan

Mother of murdered son urges online shops to stop selling knives voluntarily if laws won't ban them

Israel has paused fighting to allow more aid into southern Gaza

Israel announces 'tactical pause' in fighting to allow more aid into southern Gaza

Rishi Sunak said his faith guides him

Rishi Sunak says 'Hindu faith and duty' guide him as PM, and insists he is patriotic despite Nigel Farage's attacks

Gordon Ramsay 'lucky to be alive' as star shows off shocking injuries after being involved 'brutal' cycling accident

Gordon Ramsay 'lucky to be alive' as star shows off shocking injuries after being involved in 'brutal' cycling accident

Putin is 'not interested in genuine peace' in Ukraine, Rishi Sunak tells world in Switzerland

Putin is 'not interested in genuine peace' in Ukraine, Rishi Sunak tells world leaders in Switzerland

Kate's big comeback: Princess and William share tender moment as she re-joins royals at Trooping the Colour

Kate's big comeback: Princess and William share tender moment as she re-joins royals at Trooping the Colour

The attack, which took place in a garden east Germany on Friday night, saw the knifeman stab four people before police arrived at the scene.

German police shoot dead knifeman at Euro 2024 party after rampage leaves one dead and three injured

Latest News

See more Latest News

Businessman sues Apple after wife finds ‘deleted’ iPhone messages to prostitute

Businessman sues Apple after wife finds ‘deleted’ iPhone messages to prostitute

Olympic cyclist Sir Bradley Wiggins is bankrupt, homeless and has "lost absolutely everything", according to his lawyer.

Olympic cyclist Sir Bradley Wiggins has 'lost absolutely everything' as star faces selling medals following bankruptcy
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer promises no capital gains tax on sales of homes as he dismisses tax hike claims
Home Secretary calls for 'urgent investigation' after shock footage emerges of police ramming escaped cow

Fury grows as shock footage shows police ramming escaped cow with squad car

Eight Israeli soldiers killed in southern Gaza - as Palestinian death toll reaches '37,000'

Eight Israeli soldiers killed in southern Gaza in deadliest attack since January

Prince Louis steals the show as he dances along to bagpipes at Trooping the Colour

Prince Louis steals the show as he dances along to bagpipes on Buckingham Palace balcony

Coventry's Radford Road, where the schoolboy was killed

Schoolboy killed in hit and run as police urgently look for driver

Police rammed the cow

Shock as police ram escaped cow on the street, as officers say it 'was hurt while being moved to safety'
c

Angela Rayner condemns 'intimidation' of Labour's Rosie Duffield after she cancels hustings amid 'trolling and spite'
Kate and the royals came out on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the flypast

Kate joins King Charles and other royals on Buckingham Palace balcony for RAF flypast after Trooping the Colour

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Full timeline of Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis

Full timeline of Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis, battle and treatment as she returns to public duties
King Charles III, Colonel In Chief, The Household Division, Presents New Colours Windsor Castle

Trooping the Colour: What it is, when it's happening and which royals are attending

Princess Kate returns to public duties for Trooping the Colour

Read it in full: Princess Kate returns to public duties for Trooping the Colour

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06 | Watch again

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/6

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/06 | Watch again

Paul Nowak, the general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, speaks to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'I would challenge any politician or business leader to try and survive on a zero-hours contract'
Maj RR Horton RA (Ret)

From cadet to commander: One teen's personal journey through D-Day and beyond

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit