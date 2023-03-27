Andrew Marr: The SNP have a new leader, but the reputational damage caused by the leadership race will only help Labour

27 March 2023, 18:09 | Updated: 27 March 2023, 18:13

Andrew Marr has said that the Scottish National Party's performance under new leader Humza Yousaf could have profound effects across the UK, as Labour seek to capitalise on division within the SNP at the next election.
Andrew Marr has said that the Scottish National Party's performance under new leader Humza Yousaf could have profound effects across the UK, as Labour seek to capitalise on division within the SNP at the next election. Picture: LBC

By Chris Samuel

Andrew Marr has said that the Scottish National Party's performance under new leader Humza Yousaf could have profound effects across the UK, as Labour seek to capitalise on division within the SNP at the next election.

Speaking on LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, the presenter said the leadership race had been damaging to the SNP's reputation, with close second in the race Kate Forbes, tearing into the new leader over his handling of the health service, policing and transport in Scotland.

Andrew said: "What I try to do at the top of this show, obviously, is to talk about the day’s news, and what it means. To talk to everybody.

"But today's a little different. Most of what I need to say is directed at everyone listening in England and Wales - Indeed, anywhere except Scotland - because the Scots know very well how important today's news of a new SNP leader is.

"I want to persuade the rest of you that it matters to you too. This is about your country, and the next government you live under.

Read more: 'I'm the luckiest man in the world': Humza Yousaf to take over from Nicola Sturgeon after winning SNP battle

Read more: Prince Harry lost friends and suffered from 'paranoia', court hears in bombshell privacy battle with the Daily Mail

"In some ways the Scottish National Party has been hugely successful, winning election after election north of the border and replacing Labour as the dominant party in Scotland, first under Alex Salmond and then Nicola Sturgeon.

"But it’s also been hugely unsuccessful in that Scotland remains part of the United Kingdom. Founded in 1934 by the merger of two smaller parties, one of them pretty right wing, the other leftish, it doggedly worked its way from the margins of politics to become the third largest party in today's Westminster Parliament.

"Only once, in the referendum of 2014, has it come close to its dream of an independent Scotland and it fell short by 1.6 million votes to 2 million.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm

"Since then it’s struggled to find a way through, against a Westminster opposed to another referendum.

"The polls in favour of Scottish independence bounce up and down but at the moment there is an anti-independence majority of between 4 and 8 points.

"Unionists should avoid triumphalism. Because that's quite a small gap.

"If Scots managed to get another vote on the issue and left the UK, that would leave everybody listening tonight living in a rather different country – different flag probably, different name perhaps, different territory, an EU border running across the north of England… and the rest of the UK smaller, weaker, more hemmed in.

Mr Yousaf won with 52 percent of the vote.
Mr Yousaf won with 52 percent of the vote. Picture: Getty

"So this doesn't just affect Scotland. But there’s another more immediate reason why English and Welsh listeners should be interested.

"The SNP leadership campaign badly damaged the party's reputation: in particular, the candidate who came a narrow second today, Kate Forbes, absolutely ripped into the record of the man who won, Hamza Yusuf, over his handling of the NHS, policing and transport in Scotland.

"Labour in particular is eyeing the prospect of winning a whole bunch of new seats in Scotland it perhaps wouldn't have won had Nicola Sturgeon still been in charge. How many? Experts differ; but anywhere between six and 20 they say.

You can also listen to the podcast Tonight with Andrew Marr only on Global Player.

"And that might make the crucial difference which allowed Labour to get over the line at the next general election and form the next government for the UK.

"In other words, what happens in Scotland, now affects everywhere south of the border too. This afternoon Kate Forbes won 48 percent of the vote against Hamza Yusuf’s 52 percent.

"He was widely seen as the candidate closest to Nicola Sturgeon - the continuity candidate - and he has a lot to do to heal the party and restore its reputation.

"In his opening speech, He sounded a humble note, well aware of the scale of the Challenge ahead of him.

"Interestingly, independence wasn’t the main feature of his acceptance speech. He talked a lot about lifting people out of poverty, about net zero, about fairness, social justice and how great it would be to get Scotland back into the EU.

"So far as independence itself, however, he promised to kick-start a civic-led movement.. which may be a good idea but sounds rather a long-term project. A bit of a lack of urgency?"

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Nashville School Shooting

Three children and three adults shot dead at Nashville school

Israel Politics

Netanyahu delays judicial overhaul after mass protests

Mr Salmon also praised Ms Forbes as a "clearly outstanding candidate", and said the new leader should "let bygones be bygones and invite them back into the fold".

Alex Salmond warns reuniting SNP a 'big challenge' for Humza Yousaf after bitter leadership race

Ecuador Landslide

At least 16 killed in landslide in central Ecuador

Thomas Cashman (court sketch left) is trying to "pull the wool over the jury's eyes" as he denies murdering nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbell (right) in Liverpool

Man accused of killing Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool is pulling 'wool over jury's eyes', prosecutors say

Nashville shooting

Suspect dead after shooting at Nashville private school

Israel protests

Israeli unions increase pressure on Netanyahu with nationwide strike

Breaking
Children were pictured being led from the school after five were confirmed dead by authorities

Female shooter killed six with assault rifles and pistol before being slain by police at Nashville Christian school

Opera – Nixon in China

Renee Fleming stars as Nixon In China arrives in Paris

Webb Telescope

No atmosphere found at faraway Earth-sized world, study says

Gwyneth Paltrow and Terry Sanderson, who are locked in a civil court battle over a 2018 skiing collision in Utah

Gwyneth Paltrow says she 'lost half a day of skiing' in bizarre court testimony over horror crash

An Afghan air force lieutenant is being threatened with deportation to Rwanda

Afghan pilot who served with British forces faces deportation to Rwanda after fleeing to UK in small boat

Germany royal visit

The Queen ‘asked for two horses as a gift’ during 1978 state visit to Germany

Protester in Nairobi

Kenyan anti-government protesters march in Nairobi

Garbage bins out for collection in Radley Village, Abingdon, England

Seven bins could be needed in Brits' gardens under strict new recycling laws slated by council group

Works try to clean up the oil spill

Volunteers fear birds contaminated by oil after 200 barrels leak into Poole Harbour

Latest News

See more Latest News

Louvre protest

Louvre staff block entrances as part of pension protest

Humza Yousaf was named new SNP leader, beating rivals Kate Forbes, and former minister Ash Regan

'I'm the luckiest man in the world': Humza Yousaf to take over from Nicola Sturgeon after winning SNP battle
Russia Ukraine War

Deadly shelling hits eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk

Polish woman Julia Wendell has threatened to sue the mother of the family who raised her in Poland

Woman claiming she is Madeleine McCann threatens to sue mother who raised her in Poland

Former England international Carlton Palmer attending a Sheffield Wednesday match (left) and during his playing career (right)

Former England international Carlton Palmer in hospital after 'suspected heart attack' during half-marathon
Keir Starmer will block Jeremy Corbyn from standing for Labour at an NEC meeting

Keir Starmer to officially block former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn from standing at next general election
Indian police

Opposition disrupts Indian parliament after Rahul Gandhi’s expulsion

Greenland

Greenland to stay in daylight saving time

The woman angrily heckled Mr Sunak and Ms Braverman

Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman heckled by angry woman during walkabout in Essex town over migrants row
Ben spent years in hospital and underwent 65 surgeries

Canadian tourist badly beaten outside London bar during weekend visit returns home after four years and 65 surgeries

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Crisis Chief Exec and Shelagh Fogarty

Rishi Sunak's plan to crack down on beggars labelled 'cruel' by homelessness charity CEO

James O'Brien and police officer try to unpick Sunak's rationale behind anti-social behaviour plans

James O'Brien and police officer unpick Sunak's rationale behind anti-social behaviour plans
James O'Brien astonished by government going after country's poorest in promises to crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

'That makes me a bit queasy': James O'Brien says of Rishi Sunak targeting country's poorest
Nick Ferrari challenges Policing Minister Chris Philp on new measures to crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

'Tough on graffiti but not child rape?': Nick Ferrari challenges Policing Minister

Andrew Castle, Matt Hancock and Kwasi Kwarteng

Andrew Castle: ‘Shouldn’t Matt Hancock and Kwasi Kwarteng be looking after their constituents?’
Sangita Myska and Home Office

‘The UK has two different ways of treating refugees,’ argues caller

Former headteacher calls for Ofsted to be "reformed"

Former headteacher forced to leave father's deathbed for Ofsted inspection

James O'Brien on French Protests.

'It looks not unlike a war zone': James O'Brien ponders why French protests are so violent

The Tories have 'debased' the UK's parliamentary democracy with their lies, says Shelagh Fogarty

The Tories have 'debased' the UK's parliamentary democracy with their lies, says Shelagh Fogarty
Nick Ferrari speaking with Eddie Izzard on Boris Johnson

Eddie Izzard offers Nick Ferrari his opinion on Johnson and Trump: 'the tweedle dum and tweedle dee' of politics

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit