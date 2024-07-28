Andy Murray and Dan Evans save five match points to win Olympic tennis thriller against Japan

Tennis legend Andy Murray and doubles partner Dan Evans have won their opener as they denied Japan's Kei Nishikori and Taro Daniel by winning seven points in a row in a thrilling tie-break. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Tennis legend Andy Murray and doubles partner Dan Evans have won their opener as they denied Japan's Kei Nishikori and Taro Daniel by winning seven points in a row in a thrilling tie-break.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Scottish legend and his partner Dan Evans bested Japan by two sets to one at Roland-Garros Stadium.

They had fought back from one set down to win the second on a tie-break and force a decisive third set.

The third set saw Murray and Evans fall to 9-4 in the first-to-ten set.

But then the pair won a magnificent seven points in a row - saving five match points.

The result kept the former Wimbledon champion's hopes of a champagne end to his career alive.

Read More: Convicted child rapist and volleyball player Steven van de Velde booed by crowd at Olympics

Read More: Becky Downie emotional as she makes return to Olympics after 8 years after overcoming family tragedy

Murray hopes to add to his two gold medals won in the Men's Singles at London 2012 and Rio 2016.

He also won a silver medal in the doubles at the London games.

Murray dropped out of the men's tennis singles at the Olympics after he recovered from back surgery.

The two-time gold medallist said he believes the men's doubles offered his best chance of another medal.

Great Britain’s Andy Murray in action during his doubles first-round match with Daniel Evans against Taro Daniel and Kei Nishikori (not pictured) at Roland-Garros, on the second day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France. Picture: Alamy

The 37-year-old previously won gold in singles in London and Rio as well as silver in mixed doubles with Laura Robson in 2012.

Murray had surgery on his back last month but is still recovering from the procedure.

The three-time Grand Slam winner confirmed that Paris would be his "last ever" competition in the sport when he arrived last week in the French capital.

Murray says that competing for Britain has been "the most memorable weeks of my career and I'm extremely proud to do it one final time".

Murray brought the curtain down on his distinguished Wimbledon career during the 2024 Championships with a doubles appearance alongside brother Jamie, before All England Club chiefs put on an emotional tribute for the three-time grand slam champion.