Andy Murray and Dan Evans save five match points to win Olympic tennis thriller against Japan

28 July 2024, 20:18

Tennis legend Andy Murray and doubles partner Dan Evans have won their opener as they denied Japan's Kei Nishikori and Taro Daniel by winning seven points in a row in a thrilling tie-break.
Tennis legend Andy Murray and doubles partner Dan Evans have won their opener as they denied Japan's Kei Nishikori and Taro Daniel by winning seven points in a row in a thrilling tie-break. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Tennis legend Andy Murray and doubles partner Dan Evans have won their opener as they denied Japan's Kei Nishikori and Taro Daniel by winning seven points in a row in a thrilling tie-break.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Scottish legend and his partner Dan Evans bested Japan by two sets to one at Roland-Garros Stadium.

They had fought back from one set down to win the second on a tie-break and force a decisive third set.

The third set saw Murray and Evans fall to 9-4 in the first-to-ten set.

But then the pair won a magnificent seven points in a row - saving five match points.

The result kept the former Wimbledon champion's hopes of a champagne end to his career alive.

Read More: Convicted child rapist and volleyball player Steven van de Velde booed by crowd at Olympics

Read More: Becky Downie emotional as she makes return to Olympics after 8 years after overcoming family tragedy

Murray hopes to add to his two gold medals won in the Men's Singles at London 2012 and Rio 2016.

He also won a silver medal in the doubles at the London games.

Murray dropped out of the men's tennis singles at the Olympics after he recovered from back surgery.

The two-time gold medallist said he believes the men's doubles offered his best chance of another medal.

Great Britain’s Andy Murray in action during his doubles first-round match with Daniel Evans against Taro Daniel and Kei Nishikori (not pictured) at Roland-Garros, on the second day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France
Great Britain’s Andy Murray in action during his doubles first-round match with Daniel Evans against Taro Daniel and Kei Nishikori (not pictured) at Roland-Garros, on the second day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France. Picture: Alamy

The 37-year-old previously won gold in singles in London and Rio as well as silver in mixed doubles with Laura Robson in 2012.

Murray had surgery on his back last month but is still recovering from the procedure.

The three-time Grand Slam winner confirmed that Paris would be his "last ever" competition in the sport when he arrived last week in the French capital.

Murray says that competing for Britain has been "the most memorable weeks of my career and I'm extremely proud to do it one final time".

Murray brought the curtain down on his distinguished Wimbledon career during the 2024 Championships with a doubles appearance alongside brother Jamie, before All England Club chiefs put on an emotional tribute for the three-time grand slam champion.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Bookies favourite Kemi Badenoch (left) has launched her bid to become Conservative leader - as rival Suella Braverman (right) confirms she will not run to replace Rishi Sunak.

Kemi Badenoch launches Tory leadership bid - as rival Suella Braverman says she will not run to replace Sunak

Breaking
Swimming - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 2

Adam Peaty wins silver in nailbiting 100m breaststroke final as Italy's Martinenghi deny Team GB first gold

Tommy Robinson supporters have descended upon Downing Street - after the far-right activist said he has been detained under counter-terror laws.

Tommy Robinson supporters protest in London after activist says he has been detained under terror laws

Israeli police officers and firefighters at the site of a rocket attack in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights

Middle East braces for potential flare-up in violence after Golan rocket strike

Brits are set to see a heatwave this week - as the mercury is predicted to hit 32C from Tuesday in London.

Exact date Britain is set to bake in 32C heatwave as UK school holidays begin with heat

Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in a scene from the movie

Deadpool & Wolverine secures spot in top 10 film openings in US cinemas

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has reportedly talked about the possibility of a youth mobility scheme with Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez.

Starmer and Spanish PM 'talk about under-30s freedom of movement scheme' in meeting of EU leaders

Smoke rises above a fire near a road in California

Firefighters helped by cooler weather as they battle huge blaze in California

Police near to the scene of an incident involving a light aircraft at Thorganby near York

Two men in 20s confirmed dead after light aircraft crashes into field in North Yorkshire

Emergency services were called to Oval Road North, Dagenham

Arrest after man in 70s dies in house fire in Dagenham

Laila Rouass has come out in defence of former dancing partner Anton Du Beke

Holby City star Laila Rouass defends former Strictly Come Dancing partner Anton Du Beke following 'false accusations'

Becky Downie was emotional as she returned to Olympic stage

Becky Downie emotional as she makes return to Olympics after 8 years after overcoming family tragedy

Russian President Vladimir Putin greets sailors before the main Navy Day parade in St Petersburg

Putin in weapons deployment warning after US-Germany missiles plan unveiled

Devastation caused by the landslide in Yuelin village in central China's Hunan province

15 killed by mudslide in China amid heavy rain from tropical storm Gaemi

Steven van de Velde

Convicted child rapist and volleyball player Steven van de Velde booed by crowd at Olympics

Actor Tom Cruise poses for photos with fans as he attends the women's artistic gymnastic qualification round to see Simone Biles in action

Star-studded crowd watches Simone Biles’ Olympics return

Latest News

See more Latest News

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei gives his official seal of approval to newly elected President Masoud Pezeshkian at a ceremony in Tehran

Reformist takes over as Iran’s president after Supreme Leader offers endorsement

Hot weather is here at last

London to enjoy warm weather as summer finally arrives - but not for long

Andy Burnham's urging people not to rush to judgement about Tuesday's scenes at Manchester Airport

'No one is in possession of all the facts' Andy Burnham urges people to reserve judgement over Manchester Airport video
A campaign banner in Caracas promotes President Nicolas Maduro

Venezuela election could see seismic shift or give Nicolas Maduro six more years

Taylor Swift

Monster on the hill? 40,000 Taylor Swift fans gather on nearby mountain to watch Munich show from above, police estimate
Divers Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen won bronze in the synchronised diving

'Something we've dreamed about for a long time' Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen relish Olympic success
Israel Lebanon

Netanyahu says Hezbollah will pay ‘heavy price’ after Golan strike kills 11

Rene Graham was killed on Sunday July 21

Fresh appeal for information after boy, 15, shot dead at 'family fun day' with over 1,000 attendees
Police have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman walking her dog was found unconscious

Attemped murder arrest after dog walker found injured and unconscious on country lane

Angela Rayner has said the planning system should be a 'launchpad' rather than a millstone

Angela Rayner to unveil plans to tackle ‘scandal’ of Tory housing legacy and build 1.5m homes

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry has said he won't bring Meghan back to the UK because of safety fears

Prince Harry says he 'won't bring' Meghan back to 'dangerous' UK over safety fears

Queen Mary

Queen Mary mowed down by electric scooter during Royal meet and greet with fans in Greenland
The Royal Family plans to purchase two new aircraft with the extra cash.

Royal Family to receive extra £45 million of public money amid soaring Crown Estate profits

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit