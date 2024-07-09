‘Bully’ council chairman quits after berating councillor to tears during public meeting

Councillor Lois Speed left the meeting in tears. Picture: Angus Council

By Kieran Kelly

The provost of Angus has resigned after berating a councillor to tears during an open meeting.

Brian Boyd has admitted his behaviour "fell below his personal standards" after footage from his rant during the meeting emerged online.

Mr Boyd was accused of acting as a "verbal bully" after independent councillor, Lois Speed, prepared to ask a question during the council meeting last month.

In the footage, Cllr Speed attempts to ask a question, before being interrupted by Mr Boyd, who proceeds to furiously read out the council's policy on standing orders.

"Have I made myself clear?" he concluded.

Cllr Speed began to read out her question again, but then left the room in tears.

Other councillors then accused Mr Boyd of acting "disgracefully".

The meeting was temporarily suspended before the councillors reconvened, after which Mr Boyd issued an apology.

"As you can see it's been a very terse day and I think this is the opportune moment for me to apologise to Councillor Speed for my overreaction," he said.

"I'm a very dramatic person at the best of times and I did go over the score - I hope you accept my apology."

Cllr Boyd has announced that he will be standing aside as Provost of Angus with immediate effect.

Lois Speed. Picture: Angus Council

Cllr Boyd said: “While I have thoroughly enjoyed serving the people of Angus as their Provost, I recognise that my behaviour fell below my own personal standards.

“Therefore, I will continue to put Angus first and be standing down with immediate effect. I will continue to act as an independent councillor, representing my constituents in Carnoustie and District ward.”