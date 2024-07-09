Dyson plans to cut nearly a third of UK workforce with 1,000 jobs at risk due to ‘global restructure’

Sir James Dyson. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Dyson is considering plans to cut as much as a third of its UK workforce as part of a wider ‘global restructure’.

The technology giant is based in Wiltshire, Gloucestershire, but staff and offices across the UK are expected to be affected.

Dyson has said it is considering the ‘restructure’ as it responds to the evolving nature of global markets.

Those at risk of redundancy will be supported, says Dyson's CEO Hanno Kirner.

Dyson has offices in London and Bristol in addition to Wiltshire. Picture: Getty

Mr Kirner, said: “We have grown quickly and, like all companies, we review our global structures from time to time to ensure we are prepared for the future.

“As such, we are proposing changes to our organisation, which may result in redundancies.”

The company needs to be “entrepreneurial and agile” as it operates in “increasingly fierce and competitive global markets”, Mr Kirner added.

“Decisions which impact close and talented colleagues are always incredibly painful”, he continued.

“Those whose roles are at risk of redundancy as a result of the proposals will be supported through the process.”

The company has 3,500 employees based in the UK, with offices in London and Bristol in addition to Wiltshire.

Dyson, which was founded by Sir James Dyson in 1991, also cut 900 jobs during the pandemic.

Last year, the company revealed plans to invest £100m in a new research and development hub in central Bristol.