David Cameron quits frontline politics as Rishi Sunak unveils shadow cabinet with Tory party chairman to step aside
8 July 2024, 19:09 | Updated: 8 July 2024, 19:40
David Cameron will not serve in Rishi Sunak's Shadow Cabinet as he announces he is stepping back from frontline politics once again after the Conservatives' election defeat.
Lord Cameron will be replaced by Andrew Mitchell, who served as Foreign Office Minister in Government.
The announcement comes after Richard Holden, the Tory party Chairman, announced he would quit from his role once a successor has been announced.
It follows the Conservatives' election drubbing, which saw them drop to just 121 seats - their lowest in the party's history.
James Cleverly will serve as Shadow Home Secretary, while Jeremy Hunt will serve as Shadow Chancellor. Both served in the same respective departments in Government.
There have been some brief changes, including for leadership hopeful Kemi Badenoch.
She had been serving as Business Secretary in Government, but will now serve as shadow Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.
Angela Rayner, the deputy prime minister, is Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary.
In Government, that brief was covered by Michael Gove, who did not stand in the General Election.
A record 11 Cabinet ministers lost their seats during the election, meaning Mr Sunak has had to fill a number of key shadow cabinet positions.
For example, the former Transport Secretary Mark Harper lost his seat, meaning that shadow brief is now being covered by Helen Whately.
Meanwhile, the former Justice Secretary Alex Chalk lost his seat in Cheltenham, so the justice shadow brief is being covered by Ed Argar.
Rishi Sunak's Shadow Cabinet in full
Shadow Deputy Leader of the Opposition and Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster: Oliver Dowden
Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer: Jeremy Hunt
Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs: Andrew Mitchell
Shadow Home Secretary: James Cleverly
Shadow Secretary of State for Defence: James Cartlidge
Shadow Secretary of State for Justice: Ed Argar
Shadow Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology: Andrew Griffith
Shadow Health and Social Care Secretary: Victoria Atkins
Shadow Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities: Kemi Badenoch
Shadow Secretary of State for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs: Steve Barclay
Shadow Leader of the House of Commons: Chris Philp
Shadow Leader of the House of Lords: Lord True
Shadow Secretary of State for Business and Trade: Kevin Hollinrake
Shadow Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero: Claire Coutinho
Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions: Mel Stride
Shadow Secretary of State for Education: Damian Hinds
Shadow Secretary of State for Transport: Helen Whately
Shadow Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport: Julia Lopez
Shadow Attorney General: Jeremy Wright
Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland: Alex Burghart
Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland: John Lamont
Shadow Secretary of State for Wales: Lord Davies of Gower
Opposition Chief Whip: Stuart Andrew
Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury: Laura Trott
Shadow Paymaster General: John Glen
Shadow Security Minister: Tom Tugendhat
Shadow Veterans Minister: Andrew Bowie
Shadow Women and Equalities: Mims Davies
It comes as the battle for the soul of the Conservative Party plays out on the airwaves.
A number of remaining Tory MPs have called for the leadership contest to be played out over several months.
There are several leadership hopefuls in addition to Ms Badenoch, including Suella Braverman, Priti Patel and James Cleverly.