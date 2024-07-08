David Cameron quits frontline politics as Rishi Sunak unveils shadow cabinet with Tory party chairman to step aside

Richard Holden quits as Conservative Party chairman

David Cameron will not serve in Rishi Sunak's Shadow Cabinet as he announces he is stepping back from frontline politics once again after the Conservatives' election defeat.

Lord Cameron will be replaced by Andrew Mitchell, who served as Foreign Office Minister in Government.

The announcement comes after Richard Holden, the Tory party Chairman, announced he would quit from his role once a successor has been announced.

It follows the Conservatives' election drubbing, which saw them drop to just 121 seats - their lowest in the party's history.

James Cleverly will serve as Shadow Home Secretary, while Jeremy Hunt will serve as Shadow Chancellor. Both served in the same respective departments in Government.

There have been some brief changes, including for leadership hopeful Kemi Badenoch.

She had been serving as Business Secretary in Government, but will now serve as shadow Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

Angela Rayner, the deputy prime minister, is Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary.

In Government, that brief was covered by Michael Gove, who did not stand in the General Election.

A record 11 Cabinet ministers lost their seats during the election, meaning Mr Sunak has had to fill a number of key shadow cabinet positions.

For example, the former Transport Secretary Mark Harper lost his seat, meaning that shadow brief is now being covered by Helen Whately.

Meanwhile, the former Justice Secretary Alex Chalk lost his seat in Cheltenham, so the justice shadow brief is being covered by Ed Argar.

Rishi Sunak's Shadow Cabinet in full

Shadow Deputy Leader of the Opposition and Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster: Oliver Dowden 

Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer: Jeremy Hunt

Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs: Andrew Mitchell

Shadow Home Secretary: James Cleverly

Shadow Secretary of State for Defence: James Cartlidge

Shadow Secretary of State for Justice: Ed Argar 

Shadow Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology: Andrew Griffith 

Shadow Health and Social Care Secretary: Victoria Atkins 

Shadow Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities: Kemi Badenoch 

Shadow Secretary of State for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs: Steve Barclay 

Shadow Leader of the House of Commons: Chris Philp 

Shadow Leader of the House of Lords: Lord True 

Shadow Secretary of State for Business and Trade: Kevin Hollinrake 

Shadow Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero: Claire Coutinho 

Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions: Mel Stride 

Shadow Secretary of State for Education: Damian Hinds

Shadow Secretary of State for Transport: Helen Whately

Shadow Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport: Julia Lopez 

Shadow Attorney General: Jeremy Wright 

Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland: Alex Burghart

Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland: John Lamont 

Shadow Secretary of State for Wales: Lord Davies of Gower 

Opposition Chief Whip: Stuart Andrew 

Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury: Laura Trott

Shadow Paymaster General: John Glen 

Shadow Security Minister: Tom Tugendhat 

Shadow Veterans Minister: Andrew Bowie 

Shadow Women and Equalities: Mims Davies

It comes as the battle for the soul of the Conservative Party plays out on the airwaves.

A number of remaining Tory MPs have called for the leadership contest to be played out over several months.

There are several leadership hopefuls in addition to Ms Badenoch, including Suella Braverman, Priti Patel and James Cleverly.

