At least 2 students shot in high school shooting - before gunman turns gun on themself, police say

The shooting happened at Antioch High School. Picture: Google

By Flaminia Luck

Two students have been shot in a school shooting in Tennessee on Wednesday.

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department confirmed two students were shot by another student.

The shooter then sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound, reported WSMV4.

The shooting occurred in the cafeteria, the newspaper reported.

The situation is now reportedly contained but the school remains on lockdown.

Announcement: Antioch High School is on a lockdown due to shots being fired inside the school building. Metro Police are on the scene. The person responsible for shooting is no longer a threat. We will be gathering students in the auditorium and will provide information on… — Metro Schools (@MetroSchools) January 22, 2025

