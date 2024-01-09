Armed men storm live TV show in Ecuador day after state of emergency announced

By Emma Soteriou

Armed men have stormed a live broadcast by Ecuadorean television station TC a day after President Daniel Noboa declared a state of emergency.

Images showed people in hoods shouting that they had bombs, before the feed was cut.

Some of the invaders gestured at the camera and someone could be heard yelling "no police".

It comes after the government imposed a state of emergency in the wake of the apparent escape of a powerful gang leader from prison.

There has since been a series of attacks, including explosions and the abduction of several police officers.

Police reported four officers had been kidnapped on Monday night and remained missing, one in the capital Quito and three in Quevedo city.

Separately, agents arrested two people for possession of explosives and as suspects in at least one of the attacks in the South American country.

The government has not said how many attacks were registered, but local media reported several, including some in northern cities, where vehicles were set on fire, and others in Quito, including an explosion near the house of the president of the National Justice Court.

Authorities have not said who is thought to be behind the attacks and if the incidents are part an orchestrated action. The government has previously accused members of the main drug gangs for similar strikes.

In recent years, Ecuador has been engulfed by a surge of violence tied to drug trafficking, including homicides and kidnappings.

Authorities reported on Sunday that Adolfo Macias, alias "Fito" - the leader of Los Choneros gang - was not in his cell in a low security prison. He had been scheduled to be transferred to a maximum security facility that day.

His whereabouts remain unclear.