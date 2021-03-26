Why the Asda equal pay verdict feels 'significant'

26 March 2021, 11:59

The Asda pay verdict comes after a long legal struggle.
The Asda pay verdict comes after a long legal struggle. Picture: PA
Rachael Venables

By Rachael Venables

After a global crisis that highlighted the economic disparities between men and women’s work while people celebrate the crucial job done by supermarket workers, the Supreme Court’s pay ruling on Asda feels timely and significant.

That’s despite the fact it has actually been going on for years, stemming from a 2016 employment tribunal decision on pay going all the way back to 2002.

This morning, 44,000 Asda employees won the latest leg of their equal pay claim, after taking it all the way up to the Supreme Court.

The UK’s highest court backed an earlier judgment that store staff can compare themselves to distribution staff, for the purposes of equal pay.

The dispute boils down to the fact that customer-facing store workers (who are mostly women) are paid less than staff in Asda’s warehouses (who are mostly men).

Supreme Court justices on Friday ruled against Asda bosses.
Supreme Court justices on Friday ruled against Asda bosses. Picture: PA

Law firm Leigh Day says depot workers get between £1.50 and £3 an hour more than their colleagues in stores.

They argue that is deeply discriminatory and unfair, with far wider implications across the economy.

Today was a victory for the campaign, but it’s far from over - instead setting up a legal battle that could last years.

Read more: Walmart accepts British brothers' £6.8bn bid for Asda

Staff can now seek a further employment tribunal case, to establish whether these specific jobs really are of "equal value."

Then, it’s thought, they could ask a tribunal to consider whether there are actually reasons other than gender for the disparity, and whether Asda can defend them.

Whatever the eventual verdict, with a case of this scale it’s likely to have huge legal ramifications for these kind of equal pay, equal value claims in the future.

Store workers brought equal pay claims after complaining that staff working in distribution depots unfairly got more money.
Store workers brought equal pay claims after complaining that staff working in distribution depots unfairly got more money. Picture: PA

An Asda spokesman said of Friday's judgment: "This ruling relates to one stage of a complex case that is likely to take several years to reach a conclusion.

"We are defending these claims because the pay in our stores and distribution centres is the same for colleagues doing the same jobs regardless of their gender.

"Retail and distribution are very different sectors with their own distinct skill sets and pay rates.

"Asda has always paid colleagues the market rate in these sectors and we remain confident in our case."

Latest News

See more Latest News

School pupils

Uptick in Covid infection rates among secondary school children, ONS data shows
Alex Salmond's new pro-independence party will be called the Alba Party

Former SNP leader Alex Salmond launches new pro-independence party
Egypt Suez Canal

Maritime traffic jam grows with more than 200 ships outside Suez Canal
People wearing face masks in Trafalgar Square, London.

UK Covid R number rises slightly to between 0.7 and 0.9

Severe Weather South

At least five dead after tornadoes rip across US Deep South

Egypt, Tahta: People gather to inspect damaged train cars after two passenger trains collided

Egypt train crash kills at least 32

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Prime Minister's Questions allows MPs a chance to question the Prime Minister

What time is Prime Minister's Questions and which MPs will ask Boris Johnson a question?
The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

Covid vaccine and pregnancy: Can you have the coronavirus vaccine when pregnant?
The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Video calls are demoralising': Citigroup launches 'Zoom-Free Friday'

'Video calls are demoralising': Citigroup launches 'Zoom-Free Friday'
Nick Ferrari was incredulous when it came to this story

Nick Ferrari brands a police officer ticking off a pupil over a stolen biscuit as 'mad'
Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick has told LBC more about the plans for pub passports

'No immediate plan' to introduce Covid passports for pubs

Eddie Mair challenges pub chain chief who insists jab passports 'wont work'

Eddie Mair challenges pub chain chief who insists jab passports 'wont work'
Shelagh Fogarty's says this caller's stalking story is the 'stuff of nightmares'

'The stuff of nightmares': Shelagh Fogarty left speechless at stalker victim's story
Nick Ferrari went about the interview in a different manner

Would you buy an electric vehicle from 'Honest Ed the car dealer'?

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London