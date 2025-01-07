Aubrey Plaza has broken her silence after the tragic death of her director husband Jeff Baena

Plaza and Baena in 2017. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Aubrey Plaza has broken her silence after her late husband Jeff Baena’s tragic death at 47.

The indie Hollywood director was found dead at his LA home on Friday, and authorities have confirmed he took his own life.

US actress Aubrey Plaza and the family of her filmmaker husband Jeff Baena have described his death as an "unimaginable tragedy".

Baena’s death was described as a death by hanging. His body was found by his assistant at around 10:30am on Friday.

Jeff Baena and Aubrey Plaza. Picture: Getty

The US director and screenwriter worked with American actress Plaza on 2014 horror film Life After Beth and 2017 historical comedy The Little Hours, before they confirmed they had tied the knot in 2021.

"This is an unimaginable tragedy," a statement from Plaza and the Baena/Stern family given to the PA news agency said.

"We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support.

"Please respect our privacy during this time.

They had been in a relationship since about 2011 and married a decade later.

Plaza and Baena attend attend "The Little Hours" premiere. Picture: Getty

Plaza, who rose to fame in comedy series Parks And Recreation, had been announced as a presenter at Sunday's Golden Globes ceremony earlier this week before her husband's death.

She was not present during the ceremony, but The Brutalist filmmaker Brady Corbet used his acceptance speech after winning best director to offer his condolences.

"My heart is with Aubrey Plaza, and Jeff's family," he said on stage.

The Los Angeles Police Department has said: "We responded to a death Investigation and the case is being handled by the Coroner's Office."

The pair kept their marriage quiet for some time after the ceremony, but Plaza eventually paid tribute to her "darling husband" in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Beana worked on a number of films, with directing credits including the 2022 dark comedy “Spin Me Round” starring Alison Brie as well as “Joshy” starring Thomas Middleditch.

Both of Beana's films were nominated for the Sundance Film Festival's Grand Jury Prize.

Outside of directing, he co-wrote David O. Russell’s “I Heart Huckabees” and worked with streaming giant Netflix on a number of projects.

He created the anthology comedy series Cinema Toast, which had an episode directed by Plaza and one starring Community actress Brie.

Baena leaves behind his wife, his mum Barbra Stern, stepfather Roger Stern and stepmother Michele Baena.

Jeff Baena was found dead aged 47. Picture: Alamy

The director also has one brother named Brad and two step siblings in Bianca Gabay and Jed Fluxman.

In 2023, Plaza was Golden Globe-nominated for her role in the second series of HBO dark comedy White Lotus.

She is also known for her roles in Disney+ series Agatha All Along, and the 2024 films Megalopolis and My Old Ass, along with Ingrid Goes West, Dirty Grandpa and Emily The Criminal.

The actress told The Ellen DeGeneres Show in December 2021 that she and Baena "got a little bored one night" during the Covid pandemic and decided to wed after celebrating their 10th anniversary.

She said that after finding a wedding officiant online to perform the ceremony in their garden, she "created a very quick love altar in our yard", and they got married.