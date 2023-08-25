Brits face August bank holiday washout as festivals and Notting Hill Carnival take place - but there's hope for Monday

By Will Taylor

Brits hoping for a final few days of summer face disappointment as an August bank holiday washout is forecast for many.

The Met Office has predicted a mix of sunshine and showers throughout the UK - just as revellers take in Reading and Leeds festivals and the Notting Hill Carnival in London.

Saturday and Sunday will see temperatures around the average for late August, while the north and west of the UK will see more frequent spells of rain - including heavy showers.

This will sometimes extend down to central parts of England and Wales.

There will be more hope for a dry Monday - with both sunny spells and scattered showers forecast for most of the country.

In the Met Office's most recent statement on its bank holiday forecast, the service's deputy chief meteorologist Steven Keates said: "While showers are never too far away through the weekend, there will still be drier spells around and where there are breaks in the cloud on Sunday in the south it should feel quite pleasant.

"Areas to the southeast will see fewer showers with more in the way of bright or sunny spells on Saturday and Sunday, though temperatures are likely to remain around average for the time of year.

"Areas further north and west will see more frequent showers, some of which will be heavy, and will at times extend south into central areas of England and Wales on Saturday and Sunday.

"Monday, which is a Bank Holiday for those in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, will probably see band of showery rain clear from eastern England early in the day, with sunny spells and scattered showers following on for most places.

"There are no signals for significant heat in the current forecast period."

The Met Office said Saturday will see scattered patches of rain become "more widespread" and occasionally turn heavy "with a possibility of thunder".

Rain is forecast throughout the August bank holiday. Picture: Alamy

It will feel cool for the time of year but in the sunshine it will be reasonable.

Sunday is due to start brightly but it will cloud over with rain breaking out in parts. Monday is forecast to be "warmer and brighter... with sunny spells".

Bad weather will do nothing to lift the spirits of revellers trying to enjoy big bank holiday events throughout the long weekend amid strikes.

Train journeys will be hit by industrial action on August 26, just as major festivals including Reading, Leeds and London's All Points East get under way.

The Notting Hill Carnival, which is expected to be attended by about two million people, also faces being disrupted by travel chaos.