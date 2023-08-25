Brits face August bank holiday washout as festivals and Notting Hill Carnival take place - but there's hope for Monday

25 August 2023, 09:11

Brits face a bank holiday washout
Brits face a bank holiday washout. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Brits hoping for a final few days of summer face disappointment as an August bank holiday washout is forecast for many.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Met Office has predicted a mix of sunshine and showers throughout the UK - just as revellers take in Reading and Leeds festivals and the Notting Hill Carnival in London.

Saturday and Sunday will see temperatures around the average for late August, while the north and west of the UK will see more frequent spells of rain - including heavy showers.

This will sometimes extend down to central parts of England and Wales.

There will be more hope for a dry Monday - with both sunny spells and scattered showers forecast for most of the country.

In the Met Office's most recent statement on its bank holiday forecast, the service's deputy chief meteorologist Steven Keates said: "While showers are never too far away through the weekend, there will still be drier spells around and where there are breaks in the cloud on Sunday in the south it should feel quite pleasant.

Weekend Weather 24/08/2023 – Bank holiday mixture - Met Office UK Forecast

"Areas to the southeast will see fewer showers with more in the way of bright or sunny spells on Saturday and Sunday, though temperatures are likely to remain around average for the time of year.

"Areas further north and west will see more frequent showers, some of which will be heavy, and will at times extend south into central areas of England and Wales on Saturday and Sunday.

Read more: Met Office gives verdict on August bank holiday weekend weather

"Monday, which is a Bank Holiday for those in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, will probably see band of showery rain clear from eastern England early in the day, with sunny spells and scattered showers following on for most places.

"There are no signals for significant heat in the current forecast period."

The Met Office said Saturday will see scattered patches of rain become "more widespread" and occasionally turn heavy "with a possibility of thunder".

Rain is forecast throughout the August bank holiday
Rain is forecast throughout the August bank holiday. Picture: Alamy

It will feel cool for the time of year but in the sunshine it will be reasonable.

Sunday is due to start brightly but it will cloud over with rain breaking out in parts. Monday is forecast to be "warmer and brighter... with sunny spells".

Bad weather will do nothing to lift the spirits of revellers trying to enjoy big bank holiday events throughout the long weekend amid strikes.

Train journeys will be hit by industrial action on August 26, just as major festivals including Reading, Leeds and London's All Points East get under way.

The Notting Hill Carnival, which is expected to be attended by about two million people, also faces being disrupted by travel chaos.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Donald 'Prentice' Patience was found dead at a property in Bury

Murder probe launched as dog owner found dead after burglars break into his home to steal labradoodle

Pakistan Floods Evacuations

Millions of children ‘still need support’ one year on from Pakistan floods

India Lunar Mission

India’s lunar rover to conduct experiments on moon’s surface

The pair are understood to have stripped the hotel room of everything

'Shame on you': Moment two guests flee hotel after emptying room - then 'smile at CCTV' as they make their escape

Emma Hunt was convicted of fraud, embezzlement and money laundering.

Manager who stole nearly £1m from firm splashed money on £39k Halloween party, luxury cars and Carribbean holiday

Irfaan Ali

Guyana leader demands slavery reparations ahead of plantation apology

Trump Georgia Election Indictment

Trump returns to X, formerly Twitter, and posts his mugshot

Luis Rubiales

Spain’s soccer chief in emergency meeting amid reports he will resign over kiss

Georgia Election Indictment

Trump mugshot released after visit to Atlanta jail

Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya

Dune: Part Two release postponed to 2024 as Hollywood strike lingers

Trump has offered up his mugshot for $47 after he became the first ex-president to have one taken

Donald Trump offers T-shirt with historic mugshot for $47 as he claims jail 'worse than you could even imagine'

WWE wrestling

WWE wrestling star Bray Wyatt dies aged 36

Ofgem announced the new price cap on Friday.

Energy bills to fall by £150 to below £2,000 in relief for families hoping to avoid another expensive winter

Pakistan police are reportedly 'close' to finding Sara's missing family members.

Police ‘close to tracking down' father of Sara Sharif, ten-year-old girl found dead at home in Woking

Donald Trump's mugshot

Donald Trump becomes first former US president to have mugshot taken after surrendering to face criminal charges

Donald Trump surrendered at a jail in Atlanta

'I did nothing wrong': Defiant Donald Trump officially released from jail after surrendering to face criminal charges

Latest News

See more Latest News

Putin has broken his silence on the crash

'Complicated fate': Putin issues chilling message after Prigozhin plane crash - as US says bomb likely cause of death
Guyana Britain Slavery Reparations

President of Guyana demands slavery reparations ahead of apology

Government statistics also showed that 80% of asylum seekers are waiting longer than six months for an initial decision

Sunak warns asylum system under 'unsustainable pressure' as taxpayer bill doubles in a year to nearly £4 billion
Harry will return to the UK to attend a charity awards ceremony on the eve of the first anniversary of the late Queen's death.

Meghan to join Harry at Invictus Games amid claims she won't be in UK for first anniversary of Queen's death
An entrance to a Nordstrom store

Nordstrom reports fall in fiscal second quarter sales and profits

Authorities at the scene of the fatal shooting

Four dead after retired police officer opens fire at California biker bar

Lucy Letby will die in prison

Failure to deal with Lucy Letby complaints 'more likely than not' led to baby deaths, former hospital boss says
Yevgeny Prigozhin in front of his Wagner Group troops

US intelligence assessment finds intentionally caused explosion killed Prigozhin

Republican presidential candidates on stage

Republican presidential candidates enjoy fundraising boost after debate

There are botulism cases linked to a popular Spanish food item

Brits heading to Spanish holiday hotspots warned of killer food bug found in popular local dish

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew is trying to win back his taxpayer funded security

Prince Andrew tries to win back £3m-a-year taxpayer funded protection after winning Priti Patel's support
Harry will return to the UK to attend a charity awards ceremony on the eve of the first anniversary of the late Queen's death.

Harry to return to the UK ahead of first anniversary of the late Queen's death - 'but won't be joined by Meghan'
King Charles is reportedly hoping to set out the royal agenda for the future.

King Charles to hold royal summit to decide future of monarchy and William and Kate will ‘be at the heart’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

Exam results

Equation sheets given to GCSE cohort in attempt lessen reduced grade inflation blow, schools minister says
Shelagh Fogarty

'It felt like alcoholism': Comedian Mark Watson's three year affair confession prompts caller to discuss infidelity
Kemi and Liz Truss

'Kemi Badenoch has adopted Truss' strategy', says James O'Brien as UK negotiates India trade deal
Crime commentator on Adam Provan

Internal review of rapist ex-Met officer is the equivalent of 'marking your own homework', says crime commentator
Caller criticises "useless" degrees

Caller claims people studying 'useless' degrees should not attend university

Shelagh caller on expensive university fees

'We're going to use lose talent': Irate caller criticises expensive student fees saying 'it's not worth it' for minimum wage jobs
Keir Starmer vows Labour won't block Rishi Sunak if he implements new law to force criminals to appear in court

Keir Starmer vows Labour won't block Rishi Sunak on law forcing offenders to face victims' families in court
Education Secretary discuss new Eton free schools on LBC

‘Bailed out by Eton’: Education Secretary discusses new free schools with Tom Swarbrick

NHS doctors and nurses call in, claiming they are silenced by managers

NHS whistleblowers are 'silenced' by managers, claim nurses and doctors after baby killer Letby sentenced to life

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit