Autumn Statement: Chancellor promises to spend up to £7m on tackling anti-Semitism

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt delivers his autumn statement in the House of Commons. Picture: Alamy

By Ana Truesdale

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt told the Commons in his autumn statement he will promise up to £7 million to tackle anti-Semitism in schools across the country.

As he began his autumn statement, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt told the Commons: "I want to express my horror at the murderous attack on Israeli citizens on October 7th and the subsequent loss of life on both sides."

"I will remember for the rest of my life – as I know many other honourable members will – being taken to Auschwitz by the Rabbi Barry Marcus and the remarkable Holocaust Educational Trust", he said.

The Chancellor said he was concerned about the rise of anti-Semitism in the UK.

He then promised "up to £7m over the next three years for organisations like the Holocaust Educational Trust to tackle antisemitism in schools and universities."

The Holocaust Educational Trust is a charity dedicated to educating people across the UK about the Holocaust and its relevance to today's society.

Mr Hunt said he would also "repeat the £3m uplift to the Community Security Trust."

The trust is a charity which provides security training and advice for Jewish communities, schools, and synagogues.

It aims to "protect British Jews from anti-Semitism and related threats", according to its website.

The Community Security Trust says it secures around 1000 communal events each year.

Before moving to the rest of his autumn statement, Mr Hunt said, "When it comes to anti-Semitism and all forms of racism, we must never allow the clock to be turned back."

