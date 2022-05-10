Ava White's family weep as jurors see CCTV of stabbed schoolgirl's final moments

Ava White's family cried in court today while watching footage of the moment the 12-year-old was fatally stabbed. Picture: Alamy/Twitter @TheTrinityL5

By Lauren Lewis

Ava White's family cried in court today while watching footage of the moment the 12-year-old was fatally stabbed.

Ava was stabbed in the neck by a 14-year-old boy while out with friends at a Christmas lights switch-on in Liverpool city centre on 25 November 2021.

The teenager's trial at Liverpool Crown Court continued today with video of Ava arguing with the defendant, identified in court only as Boy A, and his group of friends.

The 12-year-old pushed Boy A and followed him around his group of friends moments before he brought out a knife, seen on camera reflecting light from nearby street lamps, and inflicted the fatal wound.

Footage showed Ava's briefly friends giving chase before returning to the tragic scene of the 12-year-old clutching her neck.

Boy A has accepted responsibility for the stabbing but has denied murder, claiming he was acting in self defence.

Charlotte Newell QC, prosecuting, said during proceedings yesterday that Ava and the defendant had been in the city centre with friends and met "by chance encounter".

The court heard the defendant had been in possession of a flick knife with a 7.5cm blade and had pleaded guilty to having an offensive weapon.

Ms Newell said: "That knife was used to stab Ava, causing her fatal wound. That was done after they argued over the fact that he and his group had, without permission, filmed the antics of Ava and others in her group."

"Ava in particular was appalled and angry that they were filming her and was quite insistent that they delete the footage."

She said Ava and her friends, all aged between 11 and 15, had shared some alcohol and had been "messing around" near the Royal Court Theatre before being told to move on by security staff at about 8.15pm.

They moved to Richmond Street, where the defendant and his friends saw them and he began to film a video which he would later share on Snapchat, Ms Newell said.

Ava's funeral took place in December. Picture: Alamy

Ava and a friend approached the boys and asked them to stop filming and delete the footage, before being joined by more of her friends, including two older boys.

The jury was told the older boys left but the defendant and his friends then "jeered" at Ava, causing her to run towards them.

A 20-second clip showing the stabbing in School Lane was played to court, which showed Ava approach the defendant.

Family members were in tears in the public gallery as the footage was played.

Ms Newell said Ava had approached the defendant but did not "inflict any violence upon him greater than a push, nor did she produce or have any weapon".

She said the boy's reaction was not to turn and run or to slap or punch her.

Ms Newell told the court: "Instead it was to thrust a knife into the neck of this unarmed child with what the pathologist was to determine was moderate force, the force of a firm punch."

She said the defendant now claimed he was acting in self-defence, fearing he would be assaulted or stabbed.

The stabbing took place in Liverpool city centre. Picture: Alamy

The prosecutor added: "However, his reaction at the time was to smirk, to laugh and to run away, leaving Ava to die whilst he sought to distance himself from his actions."

The court heard that he "began a conscious cover-up" of the crime, discarding his knife, phone and coat.

Mrs Justice Yip told the jury of eight men and four women that the defendant, who was accompanied by an intermediary, had attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and they may see him using a fidget toy to help his concentration.

The defendant also denies an alternative count of manslaughter.

The trial continues.