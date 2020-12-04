Breaking News

Avonmouth explosion: Boy, 16, among four victims named by police

One of the victims named by police on Friday was 16 years old. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

The four people killed in a blast at a water recycling centre in Avonmouth have been named by police, with one victim aged just 16-years-old.

Avon & Somerset Police have named the victims as Michael James, 64, Brian Vickery, 63, Raymond White, 57, and Luke Wheaton, 16.

One person who survived Thursday's explosion is now recovering from their injuries at home and the police will contact them when appropriate.

The emergency services were called at around 11:20am on Thursday to reports of a large blast involving one of the chemical tanks at the Wessex Water site, off Kings Weston Lane.

Superintendent Simon Brickwood said: "I'd like to extend my heartfelt sympathies to the families of those involved in yesterday's tragic incident.

"An investigation has been launched into the causes of the explosion, with the support of partner agencies and the Health and Safety Executive. This is likely to be ongoing for some time and we will be keeping the victims' families informed throughout.

"We appreciate the impact this incident has had on the local community and we thank those affected for their patience while our investigative work is carried out. The local neighbourhood policing team is available to address any concerns members of the public may have.

"I'd like to pay tribute to those involved in the emergency response, who have been at the scene throughout the night under very difficult and challenging circumstances."

Giles Hyder, HSE's head of operations in the South West said: "We send our deepest condolences to the families of those who tragically died. It is important a joint investigation is carried out.

"We will provide specialist support to what is likely to be a complex investigation under the command of the police."

Wessex Water chief executive Colin Skellett said: "We are all absolutely devastated by what has happened. Our hearts go out to the family, friends and colleagues of those who lost their lives during the tragic event on Thursday.

"I know from the thoughts and comments I have received from so many, that this has affected the whole Wessex Water family.

"I know Avonmouth, I worked there for many years, and I know the people, some of whom have lost their lives during this terrible incident."

