Aya Hachem: Student shot dead in Blackburn 'in wrong place at wrong time', court hears

20 May 2021, 12:59

Law student Aya Hachem was "in the wrong place at the wrong time" when she was shot dead in Blackburn, a court has heard
Law student Aya Hachem was "in the wrong place at the wrong time" when she was shot dead in Blackburn, a court has heard. Picture: PA Images/Google
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

A law student was "in the wrong place at the wrong time" when she was caught in the crossfire of a feud between two neighbouring tyre firm owners, a court has heard.

"Unlucky" passer-by Aya Hachem, 19, was gunned down in a vicious drive-by shooting in Blackburn with Darwen, Lancashire, on the afternoon of 17 May last year.

The incident, on a busy street in broad daylight, was the culmination of a long-running dispute between Feroz Suleman, the owner of RI Tyres, and Pachah Khan, the proprietor of Quickshine Tyres, a jury at Preston Crown Court was told.

Opening the case on Thursday, prosecutor Nicholas Johnson QC said: "The bad blood between the men had been building over a period of time and it got to the extent that a plan was hatched to kill Mr Khan and/or someone else at Quickshine Tyres.

READ MORE: Five people charged with Aya Hachem's murder

"What happened was planned in detail and involved many people. The prosecution alleges that each of the eight people in the dock played their part.

"At 3pm on Sunday 17 May, Aya Hachem was shot dead whilst walking along King Street in Blackburn. She was shot by Zamir Raja who was sitting in the back of a Toyota Avensis being driven by Anthony Ennis.

"Raja was a hitman brought in from south Manchester to do a job. He fired two shots from the car which was being driven past Quickshine Tyres."

Police sealed off parts of Blackburn in the hunt for Aya Hachem's killers
Police sealed off parts of Blackburn in the hunt for Aya Hachem's killers. Picture: PA Images

Mr Johnson continued: "Raja's intended target, or one of his intended targets, was Pachah Khan. Zamir Raja's first shot hit one of the windows of Quickshine, the second hit Aya Hachem.

"Aya had no connection to either Mr Khan, his business, Zamir Raja, or anyone else in this case. She was simply unlucky. She was in the wrong place at the wrong time."

Suleman, 40, of, Blackburn; Raja, 33, of Stretford, Greater Manchester; Ennis, 31, of Partington, Greater Manchester, Kashif Manzoor, 26, of, Blackburn; Ayaz Hussain, 35, of Blackburn; Abubakr Satia, 32, of Blackburn, his brother Uthman Satia, 29, of Great Harwood, and Judy Chapman, 26, of Great Harwood, all deny murder.

All eight have also pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of Mr Khan.

The trial is set to last up to 10 weeks.

Latest News

See more Latest News

China are giving out half a billion Sinovac vaccines to over 45 countries

China to provide Covid vaccines to 40 African countries

Martin Bashir and Princess Diana in the BBC Panorama interview in 1995

Martin Bashir 'deceived' Princess Diana's brother to secure 1995 BBC interview - report
Home Secretary Priti Patel during a National Crime Agency operation at address in east London yesterday

Priti Patel: Expect 'Knock on the door' when coming back from amber list countries
An independent panel has found that former MP Mike Hill breached sexual misconduct policy

Mike Hill: Former Hartlepool MP breached sexual misconduct policy
The defendant identified only as 1st Lt Franco A

German soldier who posed as refugee on trial for attack plot

Great British Railways will be the biggest revamp of the network since the mid-90s

Great British Railways: What does train network revamp mean for season ticket holders?

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien examined the issue of the NHS Covid vaccine passport

James O'Brien ponders suspicion and vaccine passports

The Transport Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari clashes with Grant Shapps over 'holiday police'

Nick Ferrari challenged the minister

'How proud are you to have presided over this shambles?', Nick Ferrari grills minister
'Amber' countries: Public health professor 'very concerned' about Govt's 'mixed messages'

'Amber' countries: Public health professor 'very concerned' about Govt's 'mixed messages'
Australia Trade deal: 'Our meat won't dump on your market'

Australia is not going to be able to replace British beef amid trade deal
The caller explained why he thought Spain's lockdown was more effective

Caller explains why Spain's 'strict' lockdown is superior to the UK's

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London