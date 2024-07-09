Baby dies after police rush to London address over ‘concern for welfare’

Police have launched an investigation after the death of a baby at an address in Taviton street, Camden. Picture: Google Street View

By Asher McShane

Police have launched an investigation after a baby was found dead in north London.

The Met police responded to a ‘concern for welfare report’ and were scrambled to Taviton street, Camden, yesterday afternoon.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "Police were called to Taviton Street, WC1, to reports of a concern for welfare.

Police and the London Ambulance Service attended the scene. A baby was sadly found dead.

“Enquiries continue into the circumstances.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.