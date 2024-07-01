Baby dies after being found ‘not breathing’ at Greater Manchester home - as police launch investigation

A one-year-old baby has died at a home in Middleton, Greater Manchester. Picture: Google Street View

By Jenny Medlicott

A one-year-old has died at a home in Greater Manchester after officers received reports ‘of a baby not breathing’.

Emergency services were called to Bonscale Crescent, Middleton at around 2:05pm on Sunday after receiving the report.

A cordon was put in place at the address and an air ambulance arrived at the scene near Mi Julies Chippy on nearby Windermere Road.

Despite medics’ best efforts, the baby was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is not yet known how the baby died but police said they have launched an investigation into the incident.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester police said: “At around 2.05pm on Sunday, 30 June 2024, officers were called to reports of a baby not breathing at an address on Bonscale Crescent in Middleton.

"Sadly, a one-year-old child was pronounced deceased at the scene despite the best efforts of the emergency services.

"An investigation is ongoing."