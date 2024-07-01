Shocking moment attacker pulls headscarves off Muslim women walking through London

The suspect filmed themselves from behind the camera pulling off different women's headscarves. Picture: Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

Shocking video has emerged online shows the moment an attacker walks around west London pulling headscarves off Muslim women.

Footage was shared online on Saturday of an out-of-shot videographer targeting Muslim women as they reportedly walked around Kensington.

The user who reportedly circulated the video, named Bahar Mahroo, wrote: “Just as you take democracy away from us in Iran and force us to wear headscarves, since we have democracy in this country, we'll pull off those very headscarves from you.”

Mahroo denied any involvement in the attacks and said she was only sharing the videos. The instagram account that had the video was unavailable this morning.

Another user who shared the video compilation called on the Met Police to take action.

They wrote: “Hi @metpolice_uk, Islamophobe pulling the Hijab off Muslim women in London.”

The footage shows two different incidents of the videographer following Muslim women before pulling off their headscarves, leaving them visibly shocked.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “There is no place for this sort of behaviour in London.

“We are in contact with one of the victims and an investigation is under way to establish the full circumstances and deal with any offences.

“Anyone who has witnessed an incident of this type is asked to call police on 101 or post @MetCC, ref 3273/29jun”

It comes as Iranians head to the polls for a new president after the late president Ebrahim Raisi died in a plane crash.

Millions headed to polls in Iran on Friday, however the elections have been dubbed a ‘sham’ by many and has led to huge protests calling for a regime change across Europe.