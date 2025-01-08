Tom Swarbrick 4pm - 6pm
Breaking News
Man and woman arrested for murder after baby dies in hospital
8 January 2025, 16:33 | Updated: 8 January 2025, 16:38
A man and woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a baby died in hospital.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
The suspects, from Rugby in Warwickshire, were taken into custody after the one-year-old died on Tuesday.
Officers said: "At 4.37am on Tuesday (7 January) we received a report of a baby in cardiac arrest at a house in the New Bilton area of Rugby.
"The baby was taken to hospital but sadly died.
"A 24-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man have both been arrested on suspicion of murder."
Read more: Six-month old baby killed after crash in multi-storey car park - as man charged with causing death by dangerous driving
Read more: Father and coroner issue warnings after baby dies in sling during ‘hands-free’ breastfeeding
Anyone with information that could help police with their enquires can go to www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or call 101.
Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote incident number 39 of 7 January 2025.