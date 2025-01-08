Breaking News

Man and woman arrested for murder after baby dies in hospital

The baby died in Rugby, in Warwickshire. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A man and woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a baby died in hospital.

The suspects, from Rugby in Warwickshire, were taken into custody after the one-year-old died on Tuesday.

Officers said: "At 4.37am on Tuesday (7 January) we received a report of a baby in cardiac arrest at a house in the New Bilton area of Rugby.

"The baby was taken to hospital but sadly died.

"A 24-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man have both been arrested on suspicion of murder."

Anyone with information that could help police with their enquires can go to www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or call 101.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote incident number 39 of 7 January 2025.