Six-month old baby killed after horror crash in multi-storey car park - as man charged with causing death by dangerous driving

Six-month-old Sophia Kelemen has died following a horror crash, police confirmed. Picture: Dyfed-Powys Police

By Flaminia Luck

A six-month-old baby girl who was critically injured after they were hit by a car in a car park in Tenby on Thursday has died.

Sophia Kelemen, from the Leigh, Manchester area, was taken to hospital but died of her injuries on January 3.

A 33-year-old man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving without a license and without insurance.

Dyfed-Powys Police said Flaviu Naghi, from Wigan, was also arrested on suspicion of drink driving and drug driving - but has been released on bail for these offences.

He is due in crown court tomorrow.

Sophia Kelemen was taken to hospital following the incident but sadly died. Picture: Dyfed-Powys Police

'Tragic incident'

Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Sadly, we can confirm that a 6-month-old baby girl has died following a collision on the ground floor of the multi-storey car park in Tenby on January 2.

"Our thoughts remain with her family at this difficult time. They are being supported by specially trained officers.

"He was charged and remanded to appear before Swansea Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 4th January, where he was further remanded to appear before Swansea Crown Court on 7th February.

"He was also arrested on suspicion of drink driving and drug driving and has been released on bail for these offences.

"This is a tragic incident and is a live investigation. We ask that you do not speculate the circumstances."