Father and coroner issue warnings after baby dies in sling during ‘hands-free’ breastfeeding

30 December 2024, 19:38

The baby died during 'hands-free' breastfeeding
The baby died during 'hands-free' breastfeeding. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

A baby’s father and a coroner have called for action after a six-week-old baby boy died in a sling as he was being breastfed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

James Alderman, known as Jimmy, was being breastfed in a baby carrier worn by his mother while she moved around their home.

Jimmy's inquest heard he was in an unsafe position too far down the sling, and after five minutes he had collapsed.

Resuscitation was started straight away but he died three days later on October 11, 2023.

The baby’s father, George Alderman, has called for the introduction of a mandatory standardised test for carriers to help save other babies’ lives.

Speaking to Sky News, Mr Alderman said: "Baby slings are sold as being a lifesaver, allowing you to get on with your business while your baby's safe and close to you, but in this instance, we had our baby close, but not safe."

Mr Alderman said most of the advice given to parents using slings focuses on them being too tight, while few are made aware of the danger of having the sling too loose, which allows babies to slump.

Explaining the explanations he got from medical experts about Jimmy’s death, he said: "After he'd been feeding, he fell asleep and then he slumped forwards.

"Then, because his head was covered and he had his chin against his chest, he was facing downwards.

"Nothing was covering his face, but because of the position he was in, that meant that not enough oxygen was going into his lungs because he was small and not fully developed, and that's why he stopped breathing."

The so-called "baby-wearing" phenomenon is believed by some to help bonding between mother and baby because of their close proximity.

A coroner has also issued a warning about the dangers of baby slings after the six-week-old boy died, saying there is "very little" safety information available to parents, despite a "significant increase" in their use over recent years.

Lydia Brown, senior coroner for west London, said there appeared to be "no advice that breastfeeding hands-free a young baby is unsafe due to the risk of suffocation", and called for industry standards promoting the safe use of slings.

"There appeared to be no helpful visual images of 'safe' versus 'unsafe' sling/carrier postures," she said, adding that "the NHS available literature provides no guidance or advice".

"In my opinion action should be taken to prevent future deaths."

Mr Alderman has also called for changes to the industry, saying there should be a standardised mandatory test for slings and carriers.

The regulation of these products is voluntary in the UK, meaning companies have their own methods of testing them, which can vary in effectiveness.

He said: "Some use weighted dolls, some use bags of sand. How a bag of sand can accurately represent a baby, I just don't know.”

Copies of the coroner's Prevention of Future Deaths Report were sent to sling manufacturer Beco, as well as the NHS and the Department of Health and Social Care.

The Lullaby Trust, a charity providing expert advice on safer sleep for babies, said the risk appears to be greatest "when a baby's airway is obstructed either by their chin resting on their chest or their mouth and nose being covered by a parent's skin or clothing".

"The safest baby carrier to use will keep the infant firmly in an upright position where a parent can always see their baby's face, and ensure their airways are free."

A Government spokesperson said: "Our thoughts are with James's family at this difficult time. We will ensure that the concerns raised in the coroner's report are carefully considered and that appropriate action is taken where necessary.

"Our product safety laws demand that manufacturers make sure their products are safe and clear instructions are included on how to use them safely. If products are found to be unsafe, the Office for Product Safety and Standards has the power to take enforcement action."

