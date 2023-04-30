Baby aged five months old mauled by dog and rushed to hospital in town plagued by fatal hound attacks

By Will Taylor

A five-month-old baby has been mauled by a dog and rushed to hospital.

Police raced to a home in Caerphilly, Wales, at about 9.10am on Saturday where they found the injured infant.

The baby does not have life-threatening injuries. Police seized a dog, whose breed has not been revealed.

Gwent Police said: "We were called to an address in Penyrheol, Caerphilly at around 9.10am on Saturday April 29, following reports of a dog attack.

"Officers attended, alongside paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, a five-month-old baby was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries."

"The dog was seized by officers. No other animals were involved in the attack."

Chief Inspector Laura Bartley added: "Officers will be making further enquiries at this time and will remain at the scene as the investigation progresses.

"It is possible that you may see ongoing police activity in Caerphilly as part of this work, but please do not be alarmed.

"If you have concerns or information then please do stop and talk with us."

Caerphilly was the scene of two recent fatal dog attacks.

Retired nurse and grandmother Shirley Patrick died weeks after a dog attacked her in her home.

And 10-year-old Jack Lis was killed in November 2021 when he was attacked by an American pitbull-style hound.