Terminally ill woman suffering from kidney failure saved by her dog after sniffing out one-in-22million donor match

A terminally ill pet owner suffering from kidney failure has been saved by her dog after a chance encounter on a South Wales beach led to the discovery of a one in 22 million donor match.

Lucy Humphrey, 44, was suffering from lupus and kidney failure - having been given five years to live - when she took her two Dobermans, Jake and Indie, for a beach walk in Barry, South Wales.

With Indie bounding 100 yards down the sands and refusing to leave fellow beach-goer Katie James, 40, alone, the two women struck up conversation, with Humphrey apologising for her excitable dog's behaviour.

"She kept going back and forward to her and we kept calling her back, because obviously a big Doberman can be a little bit intimidating," Ms Humphrey told the BBC.

"We thought she had food or something... In the end we went over to apologise to her."

Little did the pair know that they would prove to be a rare match, after Ms Humphrey mentioned she was awaiting for a life-saving kidney transplant and Ms James added she had just joined the register.

Lucy Humphrey, 44, was suffering from both Lupus and kidney failure and had been given five years to live when she took her dogs Jake and Indie for a walk on a local beach in Barry. Picture: LBC / Lucy Humphrey

Ms Humphrey, from Caerphilly, had been living with lupus for more than a decade - a condition which causes inflammation to the heart, lungs, liver, kidneys and joints.

The condition had eventually led to kidney failure, and despite dialysis, in 2019 Ms Humphrey was told she might only have five years to live without a transplant.

As a result of the condition, Ms Humphrey's planned two-day campervanning break to Aberystwyth with her partner, Cenydd Owen, 49, and the couple's two Dobermans, was put on hold.

Instead the couple visited Cold Knap beach in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, where the chance encounter took place.

Ms James had been sat on the beach crocheting when she was "chosen" by Ms Humphrey's dog.

"She was actually having quite a bad time herself, so I invited her to our barbecue," said Lucy.

As a result of the condition, Ms Humphrey's planned two-day campervanning break to Aberystwyth with her partner, Cenydd Owen, 49, and the couple's two Dobermans, was put on hold. Picture: LBC / Alamy

"She came over, bought some drink over with her, and offered me some.

"Cenydd explained that I couldn't drink as I was on dialysis. She was like 'oh what's that for', and he said she's waiting for a kidney transplant."

It was then Ms James revealed that she had recently joined the donor register, offering her kidney to "anyone who wants it".

After swapping numbers, the pair contacted a donor coordinator the following day and following a series of tests, it turned out Ms James was a "perfect match" for Ms Humphreys.

"A surgeon told us it's a one in 22 million chance to find the perfect match, and that's what I needed as I've got Lupus," recounted Ms Humphreys.

A WhatsApp group called 'The Kidney Gang' was later created, with regular hospital visits and updates posted to its members.

After swapping numbers, the pair contacted a donor coordinator the following day and following a series of tests, it turned out Ms James was a "perfect match" for Ms Humphreys. Picture: Facebook: Lucy Humphreys

"I've still got all the recordings and how excited she was that she was doing something good. It's just mad a total stranger and Lucy's got her life back," added Mr Owen.

"We went in together on the Sunday, and on the Monday morning they took us down, took my kidney out, popped it into Lucy and Bob's your uncle," added Ms James of the procedure.

"I feel really lucky that I got to know Lucy, I know that its worked and I know that she's out there living her life. To me, there's been no negative to it whatsoever."

Describing it as the "best thing" she's ever done, Ms James is ecstatic at having given the dog owner a second chance at life.