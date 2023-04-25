Missing teen found in river two months after vanishing, with devastated family 'in pieces' at discovery

By Kit Heren

The body of a teen who disappeared two months ago has been found in a river in Dorset, leaving their family "in pieces".

Alex Bendall, also known as Alice, was reported missing from Dorchester on February 12.

Officers said a body had been found at about 3pm on Saturday (April 21) in the area of Lubbecke Way in Dorchester.

Alex, who was reportedly known to their family by the she/her pronouns, had been due to start a new job caring for people with dementia, and was also set to take a driving test.

After Alex went missing, their father said: "It's like someone had put a bomb in the family and we're just in pieces.

Addressing his child, he added: "We just want you home with the family so we can just be complete again."

Mother Vicky said to Alex: "You have so much to live for. It's out of character to go wandering without telling us where she could be."

The National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue, Wiltshire Search and Rescue, Dorset Search Dogs, Hampshire Search & Rescue Dogs and Wessex 4x4 had run extensive searches in the weeks after Alex's disappearance.

A spokesperson for Dorset Police said: "A body sadly found in a river in Dorchester is believed to be that of a missing teenager from the Dorchester area.

"The report of the discovery at the River Frome in the area of Lubbecke Way was received by Dorset Police at around 3pm on Saturday.

"Although formal identification has not yet taken place, it is believed to be 18-year-old Alex Bendall, who was reported missing on Sunday, February 12."

The death is not being treated as suspicious and the coroner has been informed.