Serial killer Levi Bellfield 'confesses to murder' of student who disappeared 24 years ago

24 April 2023, 09:10

Levi Bellfield has allegedly confessed to a new murder
Levi Bellfield has allegedly confessed to a new murder. Picture: Handout

By Kit Heren

Levi Bellfield has confessed to the murder of a student who disappeared 24 years ago, according to reports.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The murderer, 54, whose victims include 13-year-old Milly Dowler, has admitted killing Elizabeth Chau, the Sun reported.

Police are now likely to interview him again about the

Elizabeth, 19, went missing a mile away from her home in Ealing, West London in April 1999. He allegedly pushed her into a van.

His statement included where she is buried. He also admitted to five other attempted murders, the paper reported.

Elizabeth Chau
Elizabeth Chau. Picture: Chau handout

Other 'blitz attacks' he admitted were on Sarah Spurrell, then 23, in Hastings in 2004, Jessie Wilson, then 17, in south-west London and Sonia Salvatierra, 26, in Twickenham.

Solicitor Theresa Clark was handed the confession last month.

She said: “I have passed it to the police. He is likely to be interviewed under caution."

It comes after news emerged that Bellfield planned to use legal aid to marry a jail visitor and pledged to bring in new laws "quickly" that would stop him.

Mr Raab, then deputy prime minister and justice secretary, branded Bellfield’s bid to use taxpayer money as “wrong”.

He told LBC’s Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: “Let me just be crystal clear with you, Nick – I don’t think it is appropriate and I’m going to change the law.

Dominic Raab hits he will try and stop the prison marriage of serial killer and rapist

“But I also think there’s a question around the risk to anyone that would marry an offender as egregious as in this case Levi Bellfield.

“What we’re protectively do to make sure vulnerable people aren’t subject to that element of risk.

“So on both factors, I’m committed to doing what we can to prevent that taking place.”

Read more: Levi Bellfield’s fiancée says he's 'not a monster' and has 'changed' after 17 years in jail

Asked if he could move quickly enough to stop Bellfield’s bid, he said: “I plan to move quickly.”

Mr Raab wants to ban prisoners serving whole life orders, which includes Bellfield, from marrying under his Victims Bill.

And he added: “Passing law is never about any individual case, but I don’t think it is appropriate and both therefore within the realm of the existing powers I have, but also the legislative agenda on which ill be saying more shortly, I think it is wrong.”

Bellfield wants to marry
Bellfield wants to marry. Picture: Alamy

The Sun reports that Bellfield has told fellow inmates the legal battle is “costing me f*** all”.

A source told the paper: “Bellfield’s laughing that he’s getting all this help for free. It’s alarming that, as things stand, his barristers have the law on their side.

Read more: Prison Minister says 'evil monster' Levi Bellfield should be stopped from marrying in jail

“The prison has kicked this into the long grass because they don’t want it to happen, but legally they will probably have to allow it.”

Bellfield was jailed for the murder of Milly Dowler in 2011, having already been jailed for murdering two women and the attempted murder of a third. He is being held at HMP Frankland in County Durham.

A lawyer sent by Carringtons, a legal firm, said delaying his marriage application was “unlawful” and warned of action if no response comes within two weeks.

The Prison Service said: “The application is being considered.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

King Charles wearing his medals alongside Queen Camilla Parker Bowles

What time does King Charles III's Coronation start? Order of events revealed

Breonna Taylor mural

Ex-officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor has new job in law enforcement

The government guidance has been criticised for being "blindingly obvious".

‘Blindingly obvious drivel’: Coronation fans criticise ‘absurd’ government guidance for attending the ceremony

Myanmar Ban Ki-moon

Ex-UN secretary-general Ban Ki-moon in surprise Myanmar trip

Breaking
Len Goodman has died aged 78

'He always kept his sense of humour': Tributes pour in for 'wonderful' Strictly star Len Goodman, who has died aged 78

Breaking
The group says the campaign will be "indefinite" until the UK Government ceases all new oil and gas project funding

Eco zealots spark fury during London rush hour with 'slow walk' through seven capital streets

Germany Climate Protests

Climate protesters try to bring Berlin traffic to a halt

Ron DeSantis and Fumio Kishida

Florida governor in Japan ahead of expected US presidential bid

There are fears as many as 4,000 Brits could be stranded in Sudan

'We've been abandoned': 4,000 Brits stranded in war-ravaged Sudan beg for government help after SAS rescues diplomats

Wayne Stevens died in the dog attack

Victim of fatal dog attack pictured after man charged for deadly mauling at house in Derby, as brother pays tribute

Burro Canaglia was set on fire after plastic decorations near its entrance caught alight due to a waiter using a blowtorch to flambé a dish for a customer

Flambé fire kills two after freak accident in Spanish capital Madrid - leaving 10 injured

A plane lands

Diplomats flee fighting in Sudan as citizens struggle to escape

Keir Starmer has been urged to fire Diane Abbott

Sir Keir Starmer facing calls to fire Diane Abbott from Labour MP for 'hateful anti-Semitism'

Some supermarkets have been forced to limit purchases of peppers

Supermarkets impose limits on peppers as stocks run low - sparking fresh fruit and veg shortage fears

Robert L Jones, 78, died on board the Celebrity Equinox

Cruise ship passenger’s body ‘found decomposing in drinks cooler after being kept there for a week’

Australia Strategic Review

Australia looks at defence overhaul amid Chinese growth

Latest News

See more Latest News

A pensioner was killed in a freak accident when he was struck by a flying cow launched 100ft into the air by an express train.

Pensioner urinating on train tracks killed by flying cow launched 100ft into the air by carriage
Tributes have poured in for Emmerdale star Dale Meeks (L), following the announcement of the actor's death, aged 47.

Emmerdale and Byker Grove star Dale Meeks dies aged 47 as Ant and Dec lead tributes to 'loveliest of guys'
Disneyland Fire

Disneyland visitors in shock after dragon show goes up in flames

Thabo Bester (L) used the body of Katlego Bereng Mpholo (R) to fake his death and escape prison.

Dad of dead man used by murderer to fake death in prison escape 'doesn't believe' police explanation
Police and local residents load exhumed bodies of into the back of a truck in the village of Shakahola, near the coastal city of Malindi, in southeastern Kenya

39 bodies found in cult investigation of pastor in Kenya

Smoke rising in Khartoum, Sudan

Governments race to rescue diplomats and citizens from Sudan

Police were called to an address in Cameron Road, Derby, on Saturday morning

Man, 53, charged over fatal dog attack at house in Derby

A police search is underway in Wigan after a four-month-old puppy was stolen from a girl as she played on a swing in her garden.

Girl's four-month-old puppy stolen in Wigan while she played on swing in her garden

A Kenyan runner has smashed the course record for the London Marathon as Sir Mo Farah competed in the race for the final time.

Mo Farah bows out as London Marathon record smashed by Kenyan athlete Kelvin Kiptum

Ashish Maloo, brother of rescued Indian climber Anurag Maloo, talks at a press meeting in Kathmandu, Nepal

Indian climber pulled from crevasse in Nepal ‘improving’ in hospital

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan Markle's letter was a 'reply' to a letter from King Charles himself

'Frankly ridiculous': Meghan Markle denies skipping Coronation over King Charles' letter on 'unconscious bias'
A picture of a beaming Prince Louis being pushed in a wheelbarrow by mum Kate has been released ahead of his fifth birthday.

Prince of Wheels: New photos of beaming birthday boy Louis released to mark royal turning five
Meghan Markle's letter was a 'reply' to a letter from King Charles himself

Meghan Markle 'wrote to King Charles about unconscious bias in royal family after bombshell Oprah interview'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sangita shocked by Abbott's letter to the Observer

'She should know better’: Journalist Ash Sarkar shocked by Diane Abbott’s comments

Editor of the Effective Govt Forum Tim Knox disagrees with the former head of the Civil Service Bob Kerslake.

The 'toxic legacy' of Dominic Raab's departure: Debate over effect of Deputy PM's departure on Civil Service
Sangita Myska soliloquizes on Stephen Lawrence's death.

'Equivalent to a modern day lynching': Sangita Myska soliloquizes on Stephen Lawrence's death
Just Stop Oil says jailing of protesters is "disgusting"

'They're political prisoners': Just Stop Oil spokesperson brands the jailing of activists 'disgusting'
Labour MP Andrew Gwynne tells Andrew Castle that a Labour government under Kier Starmer will be one of 'real integrity'.

Labour MP says government under Keir Starmer will be one of 'real integrity'

James O'Brien and Andrew Marr discuss Raab's resignation

"He was halfway out the window himself and then pushed": Andrew Marr and James O’Brien debate Raab’s resignation
'A good day for British democracy': James O'Brien tears into Dominic Raab following his resignation

'A good day for British democracy': James O'Brien tears into Dominic Raab following his resignation
Veteran’s Minister expects to end ex-armed forces homeless by January

Veterans Minister Johnny Mercer pledges to end ex-forces homelessness by 2024

The Transport Secretary was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Transport Secretary pledges 'robust' policing of London Marathon amid protest fears

Club entrepreneur says the Met are being "very narrow-minded" by calling for Gregg's late night license to be revoked

Economic adviser criticises 'narrow-minded' Met for fearing a 24-hour Greggs will worsen crime

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit