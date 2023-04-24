Serial killer Levi Bellfield 'confesses to murder' of student who disappeared 24 years ago

Levi Bellfield has allegedly confessed to a new murder. Picture: Handout

By Kit Heren

Levi Bellfield has confessed to the murder of a student who disappeared 24 years ago, according to reports.

The murderer, 54, whose victims include 13-year-old Milly Dowler, has admitted killing Elizabeth Chau, the Sun reported.

Police are now likely to interview him again about the

Elizabeth, 19, went missing a mile away from her home in Ealing, West London in April 1999. He allegedly pushed her into a van.

His statement included where she is buried. He also admitted to five other attempted murders, the paper reported.

Elizabeth Chau. Picture: Chau handout

Other 'blitz attacks' he admitted were on Sarah Spurrell, then 23, in Hastings in 2004, Jessie Wilson, then 17, in south-west London and Sonia Salvatierra, 26, in Twickenham.

Solicitor Theresa Clark was handed the confession last month.

She said: “I have passed it to the police. He is likely to be interviewed under caution."

It comes after news emerged that Bellfield planned to use legal aid to marry a jail visitor and pledged to bring in new laws "quickly" that would stop him.

Mr Raab, then deputy prime minister and justice secretary, branded Bellfield’s bid to use taxpayer money as “wrong”.

He told LBC’s Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: “Let me just be crystal clear with you, Nick – I don’t think it is appropriate and I’m going to change the law.

“But I also think there’s a question around the risk to anyone that would marry an offender as egregious as in this case Levi Bellfield.

“What we’re protectively do to make sure vulnerable people aren’t subject to that element of risk.

“So on both factors, I’m committed to doing what we can to prevent that taking place.”

Asked if he could move quickly enough to stop Bellfield’s bid, he said: “I plan to move quickly.”

Mr Raab wants to ban prisoners serving whole life orders, which includes Bellfield, from marrying under his Victims Bill.

And he added: “Passing law is never about any individual case, but I don’t think it is appropriate and both therefore within the realm of the existing powers I have, but also the legislative agenda on which ill be saying more shortly, I think it is wrong.”

Bellfield wants to marry. Picture: Alamy

The Sun reports that Bellfield has told fellow inmates the legal battle is “costing me f*** all”.

A source told the paper: “Bellfield’s laughing that he’s getting all this help for free. It’s alarming that, as things stand, his barristers have the law on their side.

“The prison has kicked this into the long grass because they don’t want it to happen, but legally they will probably have to allow it.”

Bellfield was jailed for the murder of Milly Dowler in 2011, having already been jailed for murdering two women and the attempted murder of a third. He is being held at HMP Frankland in County Durham.

A lawyer sent by Carringtons, a legal firm, said delaying his marriage application was “unlawful” and warned of action if no response comes within two weeks.

The Prison Service said: “The application is being considered.”