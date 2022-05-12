Prison Minister says 'evil monster' Levi Bellfield should be stopped from marrying in jail

By Megan Hinton

Prisons Minister Victoria Atkins has said she will do "everything in her power" to stop serial killer Levi Bellfield from marrying his pen pal behind bars.

Ms Atkins called Bellfield an "evil evil monster" who should not be able to marry because his victim's were stripped of their opportunity to marry after being brutally murdered.

The triple murderer who will never be released from prison has asked for permission to marry in prison after proposing to a new lover.

Levi Bellfield has sparked outrage over his bid to marry a woman while serving a whole life term for three murders. The 53-year-old wants a solicitor to help plan the wedding at HMP Frankland in County Durham.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Ms Atkins said: "It is absolutely appalling, and just to reassure your listeners in terms of where we are in the process, an application I am told has been put in this came to light last night but it has not yet been considered.

"And when such an application is put in then governors will consider it and I have asked for an urgent report into what is happening but it is appalling.

"The poor victims. My heart actually is going out to the families who have lost loved ones because yet again this evil evil… I am struggling to find the word that isn’t rude.

Levi Bellfield got a "Whole Life" Sentence For Two Murders And Attempted Murder. Picture: Getty

"This evil evil monster that has yet again appeared on our front pages and I am very very conscious of the impact that that could have on the people affected by his terrible terrible crimes."

When questioned by Nick whether or not she would do "everything in her power to block" the application, she replied: "Yes absolutely."

She added: "I am very mindful that the victims of this despicable human being will not themselves be able to marry their loved ones because of the terrible terrible crimes he has committed."

Among those furious at the news, David Spencer, director of the Centre for Crime Prevention, who said: "This marriage is an insult to the families of Bellfield’s many victims.

"Given the magnitude and nature of his brutal crimes, it will turn many taxpayers’ stomachs to think that their money is being used to fund such a grotesque union.

"If it is in any way possible, the Ministry of Justice should intervene to stop this ceremony from proceeding."

While former justice secretary Robert Buckland told The Sun: "Milly never got to see her wedding day. It cannot be right that he gets to have his."

The newspaper said Bellfield got down on one keen to propose to the woman, whose name has not been reported, in front of prison staff.

She is said to be a blonde woman in her 40s who started speaking to the killer after he wrote to her two years ago, and she visits him once or twice a week.

Bellfield, who is reported to have at least seven children with at least three women - proposed during one of her visits. She refused to comment when approached.

The notorious inmate she is due to wed was convicted in 2008 of killing 19-year-old Marsha McDonnell in 2003 and 22-year-old Amelie Delagrange in 2004 in south-west London.

He was also convicted of attempting to murder Kate Sheedy, 18, in 2004.

As he served his sentence for those crimes, he was put on trial for killing Milly Dowler, the 13-year-old schoolgirl, in Surrey in 2002.

He was found guilty of abducting and killing her after a trial in 2011.