Bank worker wins £490,000 payout after being sacked for using N-word in training session

6 January 2024, 20:45 | Updated: 6 January 2024, 20:47

A bank manager who was unfairly sacked for using the N-word while asking a question at an anti-racism seminar has won a £490,000 payout.
A bank manager who was unfairly sacked for using the N-word while asking a question at an anti-racism seminar has won a £490,000 payout. Picture: Facebook

By Chay Quinn

A bank manager who was unfairly sacked for using the N-word while asking a question at an anti-racism seminar has won a £490,000 payout.

Dad-of-two Carl Borg-Neal raised the question during a session being put on by a trainer for Lloyds Bank - saying the word in full as he did so.

The utterance reportedly distressed the woman running the exercise to the extent that she needed a week off to recover.

Mr Borg-Neal was sacked for gross miconduct after the incident - but the former councillor and mayor has now won a payout for disability discrimination.

The total Lloyds payout will reach over £1million after legal fees and court costs are taken into account.

LLoyds Bank, Willow Place Shopping Centre, Corby, Northamptonshire, England, United Kingdom
LLoyds Bank, Willow Place Shopping Centre, Corby, Northamptonshire, England, United Kingdom. Picture: Alamy

The former Lloyds worker told The Telegraph: “I often wonder if I wasn’t a white middle-aged male would I have had to go through everything I went through.

“There is no way of telling. You are bottom of everything.

In the initial ruling, Lloyds said that it had a zero-tolerance policy on racist language and that they were considering appealing the decision.

After the failure of their latest appeal, a spokesperson said: “We recieved the judgement in August and accept its findings.”

The London Central Employment Tribunal panel saod that Mr Borg-Neal had been referring to the use of the word by black people in rap songs or when playing basketball.

They added that the question was valid and without malice.

