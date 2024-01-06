Bank worker wins £490,000 payout after being sacked for using N-word in training session

A bank manager who was unfairly sacked for using the N-word while asking a question at an anti-racism seminar has won a £490,000 payout. Picture: Facebook

By Chay Quinn

A bank manager who was unfairly sacked for using the N-word while asking a question at an anti-racism seminar has won a £490,000 payout.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Dad-of-two Carl Borg-Neal raised the question during a session being put on by a trainer for Lloyds Bank - saying the word in full as he did so.

The utterance reportedly distressed the woman running the exercise to the extent that she needed a week off to recover.

Read More: Brits in line for payout if they use less energy on Wednesday night as National Grid scheme kicks in

Read More: Tribunal upholds £84 million fine for company that hiked drug prices

Mr Borg-Neal was sacked for gross miconduct after the incident - but the former councillor and mayor has now won a payout for disability discrimination.

The total Lloyds payout will reach over £1million after legal fees and court costs are taken into account.

LLoyds Bank, Willow Place Shopping Centre, Corby, Northamptonshire, England, United Kingdom. Picture: Alamy

The former Lloyds worker told The Telegraph: “I often wonder if I wasn’t a white middle-aged male would I have had to go through everything I went through.

“There is no way of telling. You are bottom of everything.

In the initial ruling, Lloyds said that it had a zero-tolerance policy on racist language and that they were considering appealing the decision.

After the failure of their latest appeal, a spokesperson said: “We recieved the judgement in August and accept its findings.”

The London Central Employment Tribunal panel saod that Mr Borg-Neal had been referring to the use of the word by black people in rap songs or when playing basketball.

They added that the question was valid and without malice.