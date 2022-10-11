Bill Murray accused of 'straddling' female production assistant and 'kissing her on the mouth'

11 October 2022, 20:00

Bill Murray in Scotland earlier this month
Bill Murray in Scotland earlier this month. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Bill Murray has reportedly paid out $100,000 to a female production assistant after allegedly straddling her and kissing her on the mouth during a film shoot.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Murray, 72, the beloved star of films like Ghostbusters and Groundhog Day, was accused of "inappropriate" behaviour in April on the set of Being Mortal, which has since been suspended.

Mr Murray said at the time he thought he was being "funny" but "it wasn't taken that way".

Read more: US 'could assassinate Putin if he fires nuclear weapons', former US national security adviser John Bolton says

The latest allegations claim that Mr Murray sat on top of the younger female production assistant when they were "in close proximity" to a bed on the set, according to Puck News.

Mr Murray then allegedly kissed her on the mouth while they were both wearing masks, which was the Covid-19 protocol on set.

Read more: Expert body dissecter 'murdered and decapitated' vulnerable Malaysian pensioner, court told

He said he thought he was being "playful" while the woman allegedly said she took the actions as "entirely sexual" and was "horrified".

Bill Murray
Bill Murray. Picture: Getty

Now he has allegedly settled with the woman after she filed an official complaint about the incident, as did another production member.

The woman also allegedly agreed to confidentiality as well as to waive any legal claims against production company Searchlight Pictures and its parent company Disney.

Bill Murray In 'Groundhog Day'
Bill Murray In 'Groundhog Day'. Picture: Getty

Mr Murray said in April: "I did something I thought was funny, and it wasn't taken that way.

"The company, the movie studio, wanted to do the right thing, so they wanted to check it all out, investigate it, and so they stopped the production.

"But as of now, we're talking and we're trying to make peace with each other."

Production has not started up again on Being Mortal, which is directed by comedian Aziz Ansari.

Read more: Mother walked in on Lucy Letby trying to murder her baby but was told 'trust me, I’m a nurse', court told

It is unclear what will happen to the film, but there are precedents. All The Money In The World, a 2017 film, was halfway through shooting when allegations of sexual assault emerged against star Kevin Spacey.

Mr Spacey was fired and the entire film was reshot with Christopher Plummer in the lead role.

This is not the first time Mr Murray has been accused of inappropriate behaviour on set.

Former co-star Geena Davis claimed in her new memoir that while on the set of Quick Change in 1989, Mr Murray "insisted" on using a massage device on her.

"I said no multiple times, but he wouldn’t relent. I would have had to yell at him and cause a scene if I was to get him to give up trying to force me to do it; the other men in the room did nothing to make it stop.

"I realised with profound sadness that I didn’t yet have the ability to withstand this onslaught – or to simply walk out."

Bill Murray in Ghostbusters
Bill Murray in Ghostbusters. Picture: Getty

Read more: Harry tells struggling Brits to ‘muck in and help each other’ in video call from his Montecito mansion

This is the latest in the wave of sexual misconduct allegations that has rocked Hollywood sexual misconduct in recent years, nicknamed MeToo.

Spacey has pleaded not guilty to four charges of sexual assault in the UK, dating back to his time as director of the Old Vic.

Former top producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape in 2020.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

John Bolton said launching nuclear weapons would be a suicide note for Putin

US 'could assassinate Putin if he fires nuclear weapons', former US national security adviser John Bolton says

The coronation will take place in May

King Charles' coronation date set for May next year, Buckingham Palace announces

Mee Kuen Chong's body was found in woodland

Expert body dissecter 'murdered and decapitated' vulnerable Malaysian pensioner, court told

Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng pictured at the Conservative party conference

Kwarteng's plans will boost UK growth before sharp fall in 2023, IMF says

Record numbers of people not looking for work because of long-term illnesses

Record number of people not looking for work because of long-term illnesses

Shante Daniel-Folkes (l) killed by police car on Stockwell Road in Brixton (r)

Two Met officers charged after woman run over and killed by police car on 999 call

Marine McCutcheon's brother, LJ, has died at the aged of 31

'My heart is forever broken': Martine McCutcheon's emotional tribute as brother dies aged 31

German investigators have discovered "evidence" of Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann prime suspect charged with a series of sex crimes against children in Portugal

Fashion designer Jessica Gallagher, 24, was laid to rest as Ireland mourns.

First funerals of Ireland explosion held as tight-knit community 'full of grief'

Meghan Markle has hit out at How I Met Your Mother and Jordan Peterson

Meghan Markle hits out at Hollywood shows and Jordan Peterson for stereotypes of 'crazy, hot women'

Lucy Letby is on trial for the murder of seven babies

Mother walked in on Lucy Letby trying to murder her baby but was told 'trust me, I’m a nurse', court told

A man has been charged after the attacks on Bishopsgate

Man, 25, charged over Bishopsgate robbery in which three 'have-a-go heroes' were knifed

Protestors blocked Kensington road, halting emergency services

Enraged drivers drag eco-mob off the road as protestors block fire engine and ambulance on route to emergency call

Nicole Barnes who was found dead on a couch

Mother-of-four, 29, was found dead next to her daughter, three, after missing school run

Harry spoke with Well Child Awards winners over video call from his Californian mansion

Harry tells struggling Brits to ‘muck in and help each other’ in video call from his Montecito mansion

Yesterday's strikes left at least 11 dead and 64 injured

Russian state TV blames Ukraine’s OWN air defence systems after civilians killed in missile onslaught

Latest News

See more Latest News

Space Asteroid Strike

Nasa asteroid strike results in a big nudge

Adnan Syed

Prosecutors drop charges against Adnan Syed in ‘Serial’ case

A firefighter looks at part of a wall falling from a residential building that was heavily damaged after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine

More Russian missiles and drones strike Ukraine

Thailand funerals

Families mourn as Thai massacre victims are cremated

Crazy Rich Asians Premiere – London

Constance Wu ‘scared’ she would be ‘fired’ from Fresh Off The Boat

An attendee walks outside the 2022 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group in Washington

IMF downgrades outlook for global economy in 2023 amid Ukraine war

A protester holds a placard reading 'Stop Bloodshed in Iran' during a demonstration of thousands who showed their support for Iranian protesters standing up to their leadership over the death of a young woman in police custody, in The Hague, Netherlands

Iran’s crackdown on protests intensifies in Kurdish region

A Nissan car

Japanese carmaker Nissan says it is pulling out of Russia

An elderly man walks past a car shop that was destroyed after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine

Missiles hit Zaporizhzhia as sirens elsewhere in Ukraine keep up fear

A medical worker runs past a burning car after a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian war hawks demand more devastating strikes on Ukraine

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr reacts to the Ukrainian President's speech in the House of Commons

Andrew Marr: The government can't deliver the spending cuts the UK needs

James O'Brien lambasts Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng as he slams 'prioritisation of profit' in UK

James O'Brien lambasts Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng as he slams 'prioritisation of profit' in UK
Nick and Just stop Oil

'How utterly pathetic!': Nick Ferrari slams policing at climate protest

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Are we really on the edge of full-scale nuclear war?

"They want more babies!"

Shelagh Fogarty slams cabinet member's idea to incentivise mothers to have children

Tom Swarbrick: I'm just not sure if the Home Secretary is pro-growth or anti-growth

Tom Swarbrick: I'm just not sure if the Home Secretary is pro-growth or anti-growth

James O'Brien hits out at 'lazy, cynical political point-scoring' against Nicola Sturgeon

James O'Brien hits out at 'lazy, cynical political point-scoring' against Nicola Sturgeon

‘Horrific’: A student takes their life every five days, Shadow Mental Health Minister reveals

‘Horrific’: Nick Ferrari in shock as Shadow Minister reveals a uni student takes their life every five days

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit