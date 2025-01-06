Drivers to be charged to use Blackwall tunnel for first time in 130 years

By Flaminia Luck

Drivers will be charged to use the Blackwall tunnel for the first time in its 130-year history

The Silvertown tunnel will open on April 7 2025 – with motorists having to pay up to £4 for each journey under the Thames.

Same charges will also be imposed for the first time on the Blackwall tunnel in an attempt to prevent motorists shunning the new tunnel - built in a bid to ease congestion.

Drivers will need to register with TfL’s autopay system to avoid the peak toll when charges are in force.

Registering with AutoPay mean motorists will be charged the £1.50 off-peak rate when using either tunnel outside the peak hours.

TfL announced the “go live” date on Monday - giving drivers four months to prepare for the new charges.

Silvertown Tunnel - route proposal. Picture: TfL

TfL said the 1.4km Silvertown Tunnel will link Newham to the Greenwich Peninsula and make journeys faster and more reliable - with average journey time savings expected to be up to 20 minutes at peak times.

They added: "To help manage traffic levels across the Silvertown and Blackwall tunnels, repay costs for building the new Silvertown Tunnel, and cover ongoing maintenance and operation costs at both tunnels, a user charge will be introduced on 7 April 2025.

"Without introducing this user charge at both tunnels, there would likely be high levels of traffic and congestion in the area, which would lead to detrimental air quality impacts, as well as longer journey times."

Construction on the new Silvertown Tunnel, linking Silvertown to Greenwich Peninsula. Picture: Alamy

'Excited'

Stagecoach London Managing Director Paul Lynch said: "We're excited to be asked to operate the innovative and important Silvertown Tunnel cycle-shuttle service as part of the enhanced cross river public transport offering, and we're busy making sure our specially converted zero emission buses will be ready in time.

"We also hope to see the new tunnel ease traffic conditions for our other bus services in the area."

The Blackwall tunnel – which links the A2 in south London with the A12 in east London – has been free to use since opening in 1897.