Horror as 'man doused in bleach' in busy Hackney market with manhunt underway and attacker still at loose

File photo of Broadway Market, where the attack took place. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

A man had bleach thrown over him in a busy market in east London on Thursday lunchtime.

The attack took place in Broadway Market near London Fields in Hackney shortly before 2pm.

The assailant was still on the loose by mid-afternoon on Thursday, as officers continue to hunt them,.

Several police and ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

The victim's condition has not been made public yet.

A spokesperson for the Met said: "Police were called at about 13:40hrs on Thursday, 14 November to reports of an assault at Broadway Market, E8.

"Emergency services attended and were informed that a substance, believed to be bleach, had been poured on to a man at the location.

"The man was treated at the scene. Officers remain in the area.

"There have been no arrests and enquiries continue."