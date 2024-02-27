Manhunt after two boys attacked with ‘corrosive substance’ at London Tube station in latest incident to rock the capital

The British Transport Police has launched a manhunt
The British Transport Police has launched a manhunt. Picture: BTP
A manhunt has been launched by police after two boys with attacked with a 'corrosive substance' at a London Tube station in the latest incident to rock the capital.

The British Transport Police (BTP) has released CCTV images of three people they want to speak to after the chemical attack, which took place at Elm Park Tube station on Saturday evening.

The victims were attacked at around 8pm before being rushed to hospital, whether their injuries were classified as non-life-threatening or life-changing.

It comes just weeks after a mother and her two children were attacked with an alkali substance in Clapham.

Images released by the BTP show two men at a Tube station, with one wearing a black puffer jacket, a face covering and black baseball cap. The other is seen wearing a black coat.

They are flanked by a woman wearing a black and white top with a cream jacket over the top. She is also carrying green coat while wearing blue jeans and Converse shoes.

There have been a series of corrosive substance attacks in recent weeks, with the most high-profile being committed by Afghan asylum seeker Abdul Ezedi.

Police hunted for Ezedi for weeks before determining that he had fallen into the Thames and drowned.

The mother who was injured in that attack is believed to have life-changing injuries after part of her face was covered in the substance. Her two young children's injuries are not as serious as initially thought.

Meanwhile, a woman was injured with a corrosive substance at a pub in Basingstoke on February 10, while in south London on February 11, a man held passengers on a bus as he held a bottle of acid.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Marvin Bruno said: "Violence in any form will not be tolerated on the rail network and we would like to reassure the travelling public that our officers are working tirelessly to identify and apprehend those responsible.

"We are really keen to speak to the people in the images, or anyone else who witnessed the incident, as we believe they have information which could help our investigation. If you know them or have any information that might help, please get in touch."

Anyone who recognises them, or has any other information, is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 803 of 24/02/24.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Ms Harman suggested the model to help MPs who feel 'vulnerable'.

Return to hybrid model of working could help MPs who 'feel vulnerable' amid safety fears, Labour MP tells LBC
Experts have urged the Chancellor not to make huge tax cuts.

Stamp duty cuts should be 'front of the queue' for Jeremy Hunt in upcoming Budget, experts say
Emmanuel Macron

Putting Western troops on the ground in Ukraine not ‘ruled out’, says Macron

Israel Palestinians

Biden ‘hopes Hamas ceasefire and hostage deal can take effect by next Monday’

Secretary of State for the Home Department James Cleverly

West must 'help people thrive in their own countries' to tackle migrant crisis, James Cleverly says
Parents demanded refunds after the event.

Kids left in tears and police called over 'shambolic' Willy Wonka-inspired event after parents forked out £35 per ticket
Don Henley

I never gave away draft lyrics of Hotel California, Eagles singer tells trial

Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán

Hungary approves Sweden's bid to join Nato as the military alliance expands in the face of Russia's war in Ukraine
Election 2024 Trump

Judge in Trump hush-money case asked to issue gag order on former president

Brits have been warned to prepare for heavy snowfall later this week - with some areas forecast to face up to six inches.

Exact areas snow could fall this week as Brits told to prepare for up to six-inches while others face torrential rain

