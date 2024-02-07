Doctor charged with attempted murder following alleged poisoning of pensioner involving 'unknown substances'

Police tents at the scene of an investigation at Brading Court in Ingleby Barwick, Teesside, following the discovery of an 'unknown substance'. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

A doctor has appeared in court charged with attempted murder following the alleged poisoning of a man in his 70s.

Hong Kong-born Thomas Kwan, 52, was arrested following the incident on January 24 involving a man who was not a patient of the GP.

Kwan, who now lives in Teeside, was remanded in custody at Newcastle Magistrates' Court following a brief hearing on Wednesday morning after police discovered "unknown substances" at a local address.

The GP is understood to have practiced medicine in Sunderland.

Kwan was described as balding and bespectacled, and appeared in court wearing a yellow striped shirt and black trousers.

The doctor did not enter any pleas and will next appear before Newcastle Crown Court on March 6.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said Tuesday evening: "As part of an ongoing investigation, an address in the Ingleby Barwick area of Stockton was being searched.

"This led to the discovery of unknown substances and, as a precaution, officers are conducting further checks at the property.

"There is believed to be no wider risk to the public and inquiries are ongoing."

Outside the address in Stockton, police tents were erected following the discovery of the "unknown substances".

Police, fire services, and ambulance crews were all seen outside the address immediately following the incident, but have since left the area.

Reports said an unmarked police car remains in the area, including two police vans.