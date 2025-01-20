Body of missing woman, 50, found after submerged Audi TT recovered from river

Body of missing Penny, 50, was found after submerged Audi TT recovered from river. Picture: Lincolnshire Police

By Danielle de Wolfe

Police hunting for a missing woman who went missing on Tuesday have discovered a body inside a submerged vehicle.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Penny, 50, from Lincolnshire, had not been seen since disappearing alongside her "distinctive red Audi TT" at around 8.30pm on Tuesday, January 14.

The force said detectives had been "keeping an open mind" about events surrounding her disappearance.

Detectives have now confirmed a body has been found in the hunt for the missing 50-year-old, with officers recovering a submerged vehicle from the River Trent on January 17.

Penny's disappearance sparked a major manhunt, with drones, vehicle patrols and foot patrols scouring the areas close to where she was last seen.

South Street Pumping Station beside the River Trent at Owston Ferry, North Lincolnshire UK. Picture: Alamy

Lincolnshire Police said: "We are saddened to report that in the search for missing Penny, she has been found deceased.

"An officer searching the local area found tracks leading to the River Trent just north of East Ferry, and a red Audi TT was recovered from the water today.

"Sadly, a woman was found deceased in the vehicle, and she has been formally identified as Penny.

Read more: Kiena Dawes’ abusive boyfriend vows to get custody of their daughter, 3, after being jailed for six-and-a-half years

Read more: Three Israeli hostages and 90 Palestinian prisoners released in first day of Gaza ceasefire

"Penny's family have been made aware of Penny's death and are being supported by officers, and ask for privacy at this time.

"Our investigation is ongoing into how the vehicle entered the water.

"We ask that people do not speculate, and remember that her loved ones could be distressed by rumours and speculation.'