Boris Johnson breached government rules by being ‘evasive’ about links to hedge fund

19 April 2024, 11:38

Boris Johnson breached rules for former ministers, watchdog rules
Boris Johnson breached rules for former ministers, watchdog rules. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Former prime minister Boris Johnson has breached UK Government rules by being "evasive" about his relationship with a company that set up a meeting between him and Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, the business appointments watchdog has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lord Pickles, chairman of the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba), has written to both Mr Johnson and Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden warning of the breach.

It comes after the former Conservative prime minister failed to clarify his relationship with a company called Merlyn Advisors, a hedge fund.

Mr Johnson is reported to have met Mr Maduro alongside Merlyn Advisors co-founder Maarten Petermann in February.

Lord Pickles wrote in his letter to Mr Dowden: "Mr Johnson has repeatedly been asked by Acoba to clarify his relationship with Merlyn Advisors.

"He has not done so, nor has he denied the reports in the media that he has been working with Merlyn Advisors on a non-contractual basis."

Government rules state former ministers must not take up new jobs or appointments for two years after leaving public office without advice from Acoba first.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Picture: Getty

Read More: Boris Johnson flew to Venezuela for secret talks with president Nicolas Maduro

Read More: Tory donor reveals he had to 'fight' for refund after £100,000 breakfast with Boris Johnson 'didn't materialise'

In correspondence dating back to March 18, the watchdog contacted Mr Johnson's office asking him to set out his relationship with Merlyn Advisors following media reports of his South American visit.

He replied he had no contractual relationship with the company, and in further correspondence said he had not been paid for any meetings in Venezuela.

He added: "I was extensively briefed by HMA (His Majesty's Ambassador) Caracas before the meeting and used the occasion to push for democracy, human rights and the support of Ukraine."

Lord Pickles raised concerns that the trip was paid for by Merlyn Advisers and about the nature of Mr Johnson's activities for the company, even though he was not under any formal contract.

The peer warned: "If that is the case, there is a reasonable concern that you were acting in a capacity that would be inconsistent with Acoba's guidance on 'one-off' speaking engagements - which does not provide blanket approval for ad-hoc advisory work."

Mr Johnson did not answer further questions from Lord Pickles about the nature of the meetings or his relationship with Merlyn, and said he believed it was "clearly not necessary to consult or seek Acoba" about the work.

But the watchdog chief disagreed and said there "remains a reasonable concern that you were acting for Merlyn Advisors in a capacity that would be considered advisory work", which Acoba would have expected him to ask advice for.

He added: "Given the evasive nature of your replies, your failure to answer specific questions put to you, or provide the context of your relationship with Merlyn Advisors, the committee has formed the view that there has been a breach of the Government's business appointment rules."

Lord Pickles then reported the former prime minister's actions to Mr Dowden, who is also responsible for overseeing the Cabinet Office, the department which oversees the machinery of Government.

He admitted there was little action which could be taken against Mr Johnson, as the rules "no longer have relevance in the modern world and are unenforceable to applicants determined to ignore them".

The Government should reform the rules as it promised in July 2023, Lord Pickles said, to ensure those who breach them faces consequences.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Italy G7 Foreign Ministers

Israel ‘gave US last-minute warning about drone attack on Iran’

Pictures of the Week Global Photo Gallery

Iran fires air defence batteries at two sites after drones spotted

Building on fire

Ukraine claims it shot down Russian bomber as Moscow’s missiles kill eight

Signs twinning Bournemouth with Israeli city mysteriously vanish as police probe apparent hate crime

Signs twinning Bournemouth with Israeli city mysteriously vanish as police probe apparent hate crime

Antonio Tajani

G7 foreign ministers warns of new sanctions on Iran and urge de-escalation

The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology has 31 tracks

The hidden meaning behind tracks on Taylor Swift's new album as superstar blasts exes Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy

Passengers on London's transport network should be thrown off if they play music out loud, Susan Hall says

People who play music out loud on London transport ‘to be thrown off’ says Tory Susan Hall as mayoral race hots up

Google HQ

Japanese doctors demand damages from Google over ‘groundless’ reviews

EU proposes a deal on free movement for young people

Brussels offers the UK a free movement deal that would give young Britons the right to live in the EU

‘Not fair on taxpayers’: PM to unleash ‘sick-note squads’ as he tells Brits ‘you don’t get anything in life without hard work’

PM to unleash ‘sick-note squads’ as he tells Brits ‘you don’t get anything in life without hard work’

Air defences

Russia pummels exhausted Ukrainian forces ahead of springtime advance

Leonid Volkov

Two suspects held in Poland after attack on Navalny ally in Lithuania

Former President Donald Trump during jury selection at Manhattan criminal court

From a man who meditates every morning to a corporate lawyer: The 12 jurors who will decide Donald Trump's fate

There are fears the traditional fry-up is dying out because young people think it's too fatty

Gen Z shun the ‘greasy and high-calorie’ classic fry-up with one in ten never eating the famous dish

Taylor Swift performing during the Eras Tour

Taylor Swift reveals surprise 2am double album drop with record packed with secret messages and attacks on her exes

Pakistan Suicide Attack

Japanese workers narrowly escape suicide bombing in Pakistan

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lloyd Evans wrote in a Spectator article how he lost control of his 'lunatic libido' during a lecture by Lea Ypi

Female academic hits back at Spectator writer who said he went for sex at massage parlour after watching her lecture
Locals are

'Catapulting epidemic' in 'peaceful English' village sees animals killed, cars damaged and funeral-goers targeted
French toddler Emile Soleil may have been eaten by a pack of wolves following discovery of 2-year-old's skull

French toddler Emile Soleil may have been eaten by a pack of wolves following discovery of 2-year-old's remains
Israel strikes back at Iran: Explosions heard following revenge attack - days after Tehran's drone assault

Israel strikes back at Iran: Explosions heard following revenge attack - days after Tehran's drone assault
India Election Narendra Modi

India starts voting as Narendra Modi seeks third term as prime minister

Rishi Sunak is to call for an end to the "sick note culture".

End of the 'sick note': Rishi Sunak to stop GPs signing people off work in welfare scheme overhaul
Andrew Malkinson

'Too little, too late': Andrew Malkinson rejects Criminal Cases Review Commission's apology after being wrongly jailed
Argentina NATO

Argentina asks to join Nato as President Milei seeks more prominent role

An officer threatened to arrest the man for 'breaching the peace'

Shocking moment Met police officer threatens to arrest man for being 'quite openly Jewish' at pro-Palestine march
Israel Palestinians UN Security Council

US vetoes widely supported UN resolution backing full membership for Palestine

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William told a volunteer he would 'take care' of Kate.

Prince William promises to ‘take care’ of Kate as he breaks silence on her cancer diagnosis
Prince William has returned to royal duties for the first time since Kate's cancer diagnosis.

William’s royal return: Prince visits food charity in first public engagement since Kate’s cancer diagnosis
Prince Harry backdated his new official status as a US resident to the exact day he and Meghan left Frogmore Cottage

Harry ‘backdated US residency to the day he was evicted from Frogmore Cottage ‘to make point to King & William’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit