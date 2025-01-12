Boris Johnson slams 'f****** idiot' Vladimir Putin's imperial ambitions as 'Russia's empire is over'

12 January 2025, 15:29 | Updated: 12 January 2025, 15:32

Former Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson labelled Vladimir Putin a 'f***** idiot' in a scathing interview.
Former Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson labelled Vladimir Putin a 'f***** idiot' in a scathing interview. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Boris Johnson has blasted Vladimir Putin as a "f****** idiot" over his flatlining imperial ambitions for Russia in a scathing interview.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking to Baltic news outlet Delphi, the former prime minister ​​attacked the Russian president for his Ukraine invasion and threats to other nations in the region. 

"What Putin is doing is archaic and barbaric, and he needs to understand that Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, none of these countries are part of the Russian imperium anymore, and nor is Ukraine,” he said.

Mr Johnson later added: "It's over, over, over, over, no more empire Vladimir, you f***ing idiot, excuse my language.”

The former Conservative PM likened Russia’s falling empire to Britain’s, arguing countries should accept when times have changed. H

He also urged world leaders to renew efforts to help Ukraine join NATO to scupper Putin’s hopes of invading again. 

Read more: British forces should help defend Ukrainian border against Russia in any ceasefire, Boris Johnson says

Read more: Trump will 'certainly' do a UK trade deal, Boris Johnson claims - as Farage urges Starmer to 'roll out the red carpet'

“People have stopped talking about it. And I think that’s a great, great loss, because the West is retreating again,” Mr Johnson added.

He argued "we have to be much more decisive", adding that "we will not solve the Ukraine problem without Article 5 guarantees or long-term Nato membership.”

This is not the only global conflict the former prime minister has spoken about publicly since leaving Downing Street. He formerly stepped down as an MP in 2023. 

Speaking to LBC in October, shared his thoughts on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war near the one-year anniversary of the conflict breaking out. 

Mr Johnson told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that "too many people have forgotten the full horror" of the October 7 attacks that left 1,200 people dead.

Many of the hostages of the 250 taken by Hamas over a year ago remain unaccounted for.  Israel has vowed to eliminate Hamas and return the remaining hostages.

The country's government has been heavily criticised for the tens of thousands of people killed in its retaliatory war in Gaza, according to Palestinian officials.

Separately Israel has also launched a bombardment and ground incursion over its northern border into Lebanon, in a bid to suppress Hezbollah and stop the strikes on its own northern regions that have displaced tens of thousands.

Mr Johnson said that his "heart bleeds" for the people of Gaza and Lebanon.

But he insisted that "you have got to face the reality that Israel is trying to deal with two sets of people who want to exterminate them and their country."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Booms on the sea around a damaged tanker ear the port of Taman

Russia forms emergency task force as Kerch Strait oil spill continues to spread

The wildfires raging through Los Angeles could be the costliest natural disaster in US history, California Governor Gavin Newsom has said.

LA wildfires are 'worst natural disaster in US history', says California governor as he warns of 'flare-ups' due to wind

A firefighter battles the Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon

Los Angeles wildfires death toll rises as strong winds forecast to return

Elon Musk has praised a Labour MP who broke ranks with Keir Starmer on his grooming gangs inquiry stance.

Elon Musk hails 'integrity' of first Labour MP to break ranks with Keir Starmer over grooming gangs inquiry stance

A nurse working at Royal Oldham Hospital has been left in critical condition following a stabbing in Greater Manchester.

'Nurse' left in critical condition after hospital stabbing as man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Online safety laws must constantly adapt along with tech, says minister

Online safety laws must constantly adapt along with tech, says minister following criticism from Molly Russell's father

The family of Aziz Zirat, who vanished while hiking in northern Italian mountains with his friend, has issued a heartbreaking statement as rescuers continue their search for the missing Brit.

Family of Brit who vanished hiking with friend in Italian mountains issues devastating statement as search continues

Emergency services attend the scene of a fire at a restaurant in Most

Six killed in restaurant fire in Czech Republic

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves is scramble to ease market turmoil.

Rachel Reeves 'eyeing hotel tax and disability welfare cuts' in frantic bid to stabilise public finances

North Yorkshire Police Constable Rosie Prior died after being hit by a lorry

Police officer killed by lorry after stopping to help motorists in earlier road collision

Max George has revealed the heartbreaking decision he made ahead of heart surgery

The Wanted's Max George reveals heartbreaking decision he made ahead of heart surgery amid fears he would die

The fires continue to rage on

At least 16 dead as firefighters brace for worsening weather conditions as they battle blaze

LA death toll rises to 16

Fears grow as strong winds set to spell more disaster in LA - and death toll rises to 16

California Wildfires Photo Gallery

LA County medical examiner’s office confirms wildfire death toll rises to 16

David Lammy has said he is adamant that Shamima Begum "will not be coming back to the UK"

David Lammy flies to Saudi Arabia for talks on fate of Shamima Begum and Syria's future

Footage of the arrest has been shared online showing a man wearing a black trench coat and a red cap being held by officers

Former Labour MP arrested during paedophile sting months after being suspended from the party

Latest News

See more Latest News

Trump-Special-Counsel

Special counsel Jack Smith resigns after submitting his Trump report

Ian Russell, chairman of the Molly Rose Foundation (MRF) said regulator Ofcom’s implementation of the Online Safety Act has been a 'disaster'

UK is going ‘backwards’ on online safety, Molly Russell’s father tells Keir Starmer

Kemi Badenoch has called for Sir Keir Starmer to sack Treasury minister Tulip Siddiq

Kemi Badenoch calls for Keir Starmer to sack Treasury minister Tulip Sadiq due to corruption accusations
Nearly 1,000 prison inmates have been working as firefighters to contain the wildfires

13 people missing and 22 arrested in wildfires as prisoners 'deployed to fight blazes'

Pictures-of-the-Week-Global-Photo-Gallery

Netanyahu to send Mossad director to Gaza ceasefire talks in Qatar

Eliza and Henrietta Huszti

Search area widened for missing Aberdeen sisters to coastline

Two firefighters with their back to the camera watch as a plane dumps water on a burning landscape

Firefighters race to contain LA wildfires as menacing winds forecast to return

A sign on a road to dissaude looters after residents fled from the Eaton fire in Altadena

LA mayor takes aim at 'predator' fire criminals as two out of six deadly California wildfires contained
People are asked not to make problems worse if visiting

Gritters blocked by '200 double parked cars' in Peak District

Nigel Farage has said 10 Reform councillors who quit in protest over his "autocratic" leadership were put forward by a "rogue branch" of the party

Nigel Farage hits back at 'rogue branch' after 10 Reform councillors quit in protest over 'autocratic' leadership

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

A single house was seen left standing amid the huge destruction caused by the fires

Miracle of Malibu: Lone house pictured still standing as LA fires leave $50bn trail of destruction
LA wildfires leave '$50bn trail of destruction' - as Harry and Meghan urge Californians to 'open their homes'

LA wildfires leave '$50bn trail of destruction' - as Harry and Meghan urge Californians to 'open their homes'
Kate is celebrating her 43rd birthday

Prince William hails Kate's 'remarkable strength' as he sends touching birthday message

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News