Boris Johnson says Putin is like the 'fat boy in Dickens' and his nuclear threats are 'nonsense'

19 January 2023, 12:41 | Updated: 19 January 2023, 13:57

Boris Johnson has compared Vladimir Putin to the “fat boy in Dickens”, claiming he only wants to "make us think about nuclear weapons being used" insisting the Russian leader would never deliver on his threat.
Boris Johnson has compared Vladimir Putin to the “fat boy in Dickens”, claiming he only wants to "make us think about nuclear weapons being used" insisting the Russian leader would never deliver on his threat. Picture: Alamy

By Chris Samuel

Boris Johnson has compared Vladimir Putin to the “fat boy in Dickens”, claiming he only wants to "make us think about nuclear weapons being used" and would never deliver on his threat.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the ex-PM said any use by Russia of nuclear weapons would render it "completely paralysed economically", as states such as China and India would turn against it.

Mr Johnson urged western allies to supply Ukraine with tanks to help it fight Russian forces.

When Canada's deputy PM Chrystia Freeland employed an ice-hockey metaphor to call for more support, Mr Johnson said that Vladimir Putin must “get the puck out of Ukraine”, The Times reported.

Asked what he thought was going through the Russian president's mind, the former UK premier warned against spending too much time obsessing about Putin or worrying about the escalations of the conflict.

Read more: Manchester Airport reopens after runways closed by heavy snow as cold spell batters Britain

Read more: Gove denies £19m levelling up cash for Richmond in Yorkshire is headed there 'because the MP is Rishi Sunak'

“Putin wants to present it as a nuclear stand-off between Nato and Russia," he said.

“Nonsense. He’s not going to use nuclear weapons, OK. He’s like the fat boy in Dickens, he wants to make our flesh creep.

"He wants us to think about it. He’s never going to do it.”

Boris Johnson urged western allies to supply Ukraine with tanks to help it fight Russian forces.
Boris Johnson urged western allies to supply Ukraine with tanks to help it fight Russian forces. . Picture: Alamy

'The fat boy' is a reference to Charles Dickens’s debut novel, The Pickwick Papers, in which a boy tells an old woman that he intends to “make your flesh creep”.

Mr Johnson said using nuclear weapons would send the Russian leader into “a complete economic cryogenic paralysis”, turn countries including China and India against him, and “terrify the Russians”.

He added “He’s not going to do it. Don’t go down that rabbit hole, stop it.”

Mr Johnson also urged audience members to “stop worrying about Kremlinology”.

“It’s difficult to work out what’s gonna happen in UK politics," he quipped, "let alone in the Kremlin.”

“What we’ve got to focus on is supporting Ukraine and giving Volodymyr Zelensky the tools he needs to finish the job. And they can win and they will win . . . Give them the tanks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council, February 19, 2022.
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council, February 19, 2022. Picture: Alamy

His comments come after top Putin ally Dmitry Medvedev warned Nato that the defeat of Russia in Ukraine could spark a nuclear war.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the country's former president has repeatedly raised the threat of a using nuclear weapons, but his admission of the possibility of Russia losing the conflict indicates the level of concern in the Kremlin over increased Western arms deliveries to Ukraine.

An illustration from Dickens' debut novel The Pickwick Papers.
An illustration from Dickens' debut novel The Pickwick Papers. Picture: Alamy

"The defeat of a nuclear power in a conventional war may trigger a nuclear war," Mr Medvedev wrote in a post on Telegram.

"Nuclear powers have never lost major conflicts on which their fate depends," said Mr Medvedev, who now serves as deputy chairman of Putin's security council.

Asked if Mr Mevdev's comments signified that Russia was escalating the crisis to a new level, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said: "No, it absolutely does not mean that."

Read more: 'Darling Constance, please turn yourself and your wee one in to the police': Plea from father of missing aristocrat

Read more: Car found in hunt for missing film star Julian Sands, who disappeared in remote, stormy California mountains six days ago

He said Mr Medvedev's remarks were in full accordance with the country's nuclear doctrine which allows for a nuclear strike after "aggression against the Russian Federation with conventional weapons when the very existence of the state is threatened".

Mr Medvedev warned that the nuclear risks of the Ukraine conflict should be obvious to any Western politicians who had "preserved at least some traces of intelligence".

Mr Johnson was joined on a discussion panel by Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte, and Ukraine deputy prime minister and trade and economic minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

In an address to the event via videolink, Volodymyr Zelensky renewed his call for countries to move faster in supplying weapons to Ukraine.

“The vaccine against Russian tyranny is available,” he said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Ms Sunak has defended levelling up spending

Sunak wishes he could spend levelling up cash everywhere as he hands £19m to his own constituency

A big change is coming to Sainsbury's

Big change coming to Sainsbury's as key service to disappear from 237 supermarkets

Rufus McLean

Scottish rugby star's campaign of domestic abuse laid bare, after he left girlfriend with split lip and black eye

Teachers are walking out next month

Teacher strike dates UK: When are they striking and will schools close?

London Abellio red buses

Are buses on strike today? Bus strike dates for 2023 revealed

Tory MP Simon Clarke defended his remarks today despite a rebuke from Michael Gove for suggesting nurses forced to use foodbanks needed to "budget better".

Row erupts over whether nurses can get by on £35k after ‘heartless’ comments by ex-minister

Ambulance staff and paramedics on strike

Ambulance strikes 2023: When is the next strike date?

NHS nurse

NHS nurse strike dates: When are nurses going on strike in 2023?

Alex Scott was threatened with kidnap in Russia

'Girls like you, I kill': Alex Scott reveals chilling kidnap threat from Moscow taxi driver

The father of Constance Marten has issued a plea for her safe return

'Darling Constance, please turn yourself and your wee one in to the police': Plea from father of missing aristocrat

A Ukrainian deminer, left, holds a mine detector as he listens to a Cambodian demining expert, right, during a training session in Preytotoeung village, Battambang province, Cambodia

Ukrainians learn mine-clearing skills from Cambodian experts

Mr Gove said the funds would be used to tranform transform Catterick Garrison town centre

Gove denies £19m levelling up cash for Richmond in Yorkshire is headed there 'because the MP is Rishi Sunak'

King Charles said the profits should go to 'the public good'

King Charles to divert profits from £1bn offshore wind farm deal for the ‘public good’

Former US president Donald Trump

Donald Trump says he never read book accusing him of rape

Marion is the oldest person in Scotland

Oldest person in Scotland reveals secret to long life on 110th birthday

Protesters march during a demonstration against Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform plan in Marseille on Thursday March 5 2020

Strikes and protests test French plan to raise retirement age

Latest News

See more Latest News

Manchester airport closed for two hours amid heavy snow

Manchester Airport reopens after runways closed by heavy snow as cold spell batters Britain
Ambulance workers and nurses are set to strike on the same day in February

'Biggest strike in NHS history' feared, as health leaders plan for day when nurses and ambulance workers walk out
Ahmed Khalio

Married father with baby jailed for groping and pinning schoolgirl against shop counter while asking 'do you love me?'
Julian Sands

Car found in hunt for missing film star Julian Sands, who disappeared in California mountains six days ago
David Hunter and his wife

British woman begged her father not to kill himself after suffocating mother, Cyprus court hears
New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

Jacinda Ardern announces shock resignation as New Zealand Prime Minister

An eight-year-old girl India who was heiress to a multimillion-dollar fortune has instead become a nun in a strict religious order, abandoning her material possessions.

Eight-year-old heiress forgoes multimillion-dollar fortune to become nun

Jacinda Ardern has resigned

'I no longer have enough in the tank': Jacinda Ardern steps down as New Zealand PM

Musk-Tesla Tweet Trial

Elon Musk depicted as both liar and visionary in Tesla tweet trial

Rishi Sunak has reiterated his commitment to levelling up

Red wall loses out in 'Hunger games-style contest' as southeast favoured for levelling up fund cash

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lisa Nandy criticises government’s levelling up plans as ‘Hunger Games-style contest’

Lisa Nandy criticises government’s levelling up plans as ‘Hunger Games-style contest’

TUC strikes

Deputy TUC General Secretary dodges question on coordinated February 1st union strike

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Sunak and Starmer's political futures may depend on how they deal with the NHS crisis this winter
SF

'Total nurse walkout': Nurse of 40 years says only a walkout will force govt response

James O’Brien reacts to food tsar suggesting cake in the office is harmful

James O’Brien reacts to food tsar suggesting cake in the office is harmful

James O'Brien weighs in on govts suggestion to lessen impact of school strikes

James O'Brien shocked by government's suggestion on how to limit the impact of striking school staff
‘Beyond farcical’: Emily Thornberry says lack of ‘grown up’ govt delayed strike talks as inflation remains high

‘Beyond farcical’: Emily Thornberry says lack of ‘grown up’ govt delayed strike talks as inflation remains high
Nick Ferrari and Robert Jenrick clash over his language towards Albanians

Nick Ferrari clashes with Home Office Minister Robert Jenrick over his language towards Albanians
The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Home Office minister refuses to rule out nurses strikes continuing for months

Nick Ferrari grills Minister Robert Jenrick as 'it looks like it is a de facto general strike on the way'

Nick Ferrari grills Minister Robert Jenrick as 'it looks like it is a de facto general strike on the way'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit