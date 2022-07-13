Duncan Smith says Boris Johnson may leave politics at next election

By Megan Hinton

Sir Iain Duncan Smith said he would be "astonished" if Boris Johnson joined the new cabinet but believes the Prime Minister will "rise in another guise".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking on Tonight with Andrew Marr the former leader of the Conservative Party, who is backing Liz Truss' leadership campaign, said Mr Johnson will continue to "dominate the news" but suspects he will leave politics at the next general election.

When asked whether or not Ms Truss would invite Boris Johnson to join her cabinet if she was successful in the leadership race, Sir Iain said: "I don’t think Boris Johnson would come into anyone's cabinet.

"Its far too restrictive for him. I think his ambition now… The big Boris that he used to be, I think he has no desire to put a straight jacket around himself, having to run in accordance to other peoples wishes.

"I have a suspicion that Boris will rise in another guise and as ever he will probably dominate the news but I don’t think he will be in a cabinet.

Read more: Hunt and Zahawi out of Tory leadership race as Sunak storms first round

Sir Iain Duncan Smith said he would be "astonished" if Boris Johnson joined the new cabinet. Picture: Alamy

"So offering him a job or not, I am sure people will take soundings but I would be astonished if Boris decided to step into a cabinet. As David Cameron refused to do as well."

When pressed on whether the Boris Johnson will continue with his political career after being ousted from Downing Street, the former Tory leader replied: " Well certainly until the general election I would expect him to stay.

"In fact I am sure he will stay but I think once you’ve done the top job, lots of people decide maybe it's time you stepped aside and no longer were the ghost of the feast."

Read more: Everything 'fell into place' for Mordaunt but she still has questions to answer, says Marr

On Wednesday evening Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and Jeremy Hunt were knocked out of the Tory leadership race.

The chair of the backbench 1922 Committee Sir Graham Brady revealed that six candidates had made it through the first round after receiving more than 30 votes.

Rishi Sunak stormed through Wednesday's vote receiving 88 nominations in favour of him becoming Prime Minister.

Penny Mordaunt came close second receiving 67 votes in her favour and Liz Truss was at her heels with 50 votes.

A second round of voting is set to take place tomorrow and continue until only two candidates remain fighting for the top job.

The voting process is set to be completed by Parliament's summer recess on July 21

The final two will then face Conservative party members at a series of hustings over the summer before a final vote takes place.