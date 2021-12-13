Boris quiz: Under-fire PM insists 'I certainly broke no rules' over 'the thing with the Zoom call'

13 December 2021, 13:54

Boris Johnson has said he 'broke no rules' over the 'thing with the Zoom call'
Boris Johnson has said he 'broke no rules' over the 'thing with the Zoom call'. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Boris Johnson has come out swinging, despite public fury at an alleged Christmas party and his participation in a quiz, insisting: "I certainly broke no rules."

Anger has mounted at allegations Downing Street staff took part in a festive gathering despite Tier 3 restrictions in London last December.

That was compounded when The Sunday Mirror broke that Mr Johnson took part in a virtual No10 quiz a few days earlier – when the capital was in Tier 2 – which a spokesperson admitted he participated in "briefly".

It was suggested Mr Johnson broke the rules by doing so, but he has denied that.

Read more: Under-fire PM hosted Downing Street Christmas quiz last year during lockdown

Read more: PM faces rebellion from almost 70 Tory MPs over Covid passports

Civil servant Simon Case, the cabinet secretary, is investigating the party allegation and will also look into the quiz, the PM said.

"I can tell you that I certainly broke no rules - the whole thing will be looked into by the Cabinet Secretary, and what I'm focused on, frankly, is the vaccine rollout," Mr Johnson said on Monday.

When asked if that would include the quiz, he said: "He's looking at all these things. Is that the thing with the Zoom call? Yeah."

Mr Johnson added that the investigation's findings would come back "as soon as we reasonably can".

His plea of innocence follows Labour's suggestion that he might have misled Parliament, having previously insisted he believed all guidance was followed, and broken rules when he took part in the quiz.

The Sunday Mirror said a source described staff huddling over computers in their No10 offices, drinking alcohol and discussing questions, while a photo was published of the PM appearing virtually, flanked by colleagues - one wearing tinsel and the other in a Santa hat.

At the time, Tier 2 Covid rules said people could not mix with other households indoors except for support bubbles.

Mr Case is also looking into an alleged staff leaving do at Downing Street in November last year and festive drinks at the Department for Education.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said it is "very hard" to see how Tier 2 rules could have been followed during the quiz.

Deputy leader Angela Rayner said Mr Johnson needed to "fess up" over the allegations and shadow foreign secretary David Lammy said the PM's credibility was "in tatters".

Anger within Mr Johnson's own party at new Covid measures and his handling of the allegations was on full show when one MP, William Wragg, suggesting the new measures designed to fight the Omicron variant were a "diversionary tactic".

The Metropolitan Police has said it would not investigate the allegations because it does not want to look into alleged "retrospective breaches".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Karin Hoej capsized after the collision in the early hours of Monday

Two people feared dead after freight ships collide off coast of Sweden

Boris Johnson during a visit to the Stow Health Vaccination centre in central London.

At least one person has died with Omicron, PM confirms

There are no lateral flow tests available days before they become essential for vaccine passports and testing contacts of Covid cases

Home Covid tests unavailable and NHS jab booking system crashes amid new rules

Activists hold up a banner at one of the incinerator entrances

Extinction Rebellion protesters descend on controversial north London incinerator

Sajid Javid has warned routine NHS appointments will be pushed back to rollout the boosters to all over 18 year olds.

Health Sec warns some NHS appointments will be dropped to meet tough new booster target

Sajid Javid could not say schools would not be closed again

'No guarantees': Health Sec refuses to rule out school closures in fight against Omicron

The PM is triggering Plan B measures in a bid to tackle rising cases of the Omicron variant.

PM faces rebellion from almost 70 Tory MPs over Covid passports

Daniel Morgan was the victim of an axe-murder in London in the 80s.

Family of axe-murder victim Daniel Morgan 'plan to sue Met Police'

Work from home guidance comes into force on Monday in England.

Work from home guidance reintroduced in England amid spiralling Omicron cases

Boris Johnson has been told to "fess up" by Labour

Labour tells PM to 'fess up' over whether he "lied to country" over No10 events

The booster vaccination programme will be extended to all adults, it has been confirmed.

Covid-19 booster jabs: Who is eligible and how can you book?

Sajid Javid has urged people to get their booster jabs

Health Sec warns of 'race against Omicron' as booster jabs offered to all adults

Boris Johnson was set to speak after the Covid alert level rose

UK Covid alert level rises from three to four as Omicron spreads

Ms Srncova has been missing since December 3

'No suspicious circumstances' after body found in search for missing Petra Srncova

The incident took place on Sutton Street, East London

Girl, 11, dies and three taken to hospital as chemicals discovered in block of flats

Grant Wise and his dinner club friends chipped in more than $4,000 for Ryan Brandt and her colleague

Waitress tipped $4,400 gets sacked after being ordered to share it with colleagues

Latest News

See more Latest News

Firefighters and rescuers search for survivors following the explosion

Death toll rises to seven in Sicily gas leak blast

Democracy advocate Jimmy Lai

Hong Kong tycoon jailed over Tiananmen vigil

A woman running past the offices of Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba in Beijing

Former Alibaba employee warns going public causes victims ‘hurt’
Sweden Denmark ship collision

Two missing after freight ships collide off Sweden

Midwest Tornadoes

Dozens dead as tornadoes rip through US Midwest

G7 Summit

South African president tests positive for Covid-19

Naftali Bennett

PM makes first official visit to UAE by Israeli premier

Tuileries gardens

France launches 400 investigations into fake Covid-19 health passes
La Palma volcano

Spanish island volcano eruption reaches local record of 85 days
Hong Kong Harbour Race

Swimmers race across Hong Kong’s Victoria Bay

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and who has to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari loved this call

Listeners loved this blind caller and his talking microwave which left Nick laughing
The Labour MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

David Lammy: Boris Johnson's credibility is shot! He needs to explain himself
The JCVI member was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Omicron will get through the UK population pretty quickly' JCVI member warns
Jeremy Corbyn: Labour 'need to be clearer on policies' amid surge

Jeremy Corbyn: Labour 'need to be clearer on policies' despite surge
Govt in 'oceans of poo' amid Christmas party scandal, Tory MP confesses

Govt in 'oceans of poo' amid Christmas party scandal, Tory MP confesses
Natasha Devon's blistering review of the PM's 'tidal wave of scandals'

Natasha Devon's blistering review of the PM's 'tidal wave of scandals'
Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules
'Shut up the lot of you!': Caller stands in support of Boris Johnson

'Shut up the lot of you!': Caller stands in support of Boris Johnson
Tory MP suggests Plan B move was 'diversionary tactic' and PM’s integrity is 'dented'

Tory MP suggests Plan B move was 'diversionary tactic' and PM’s integrity is 'dented'
Shelagh Fogarty baffled by caller's undying support for Boris Johnson

Shelagh Fogarty baffled by caller's undying support for Boris Johnson

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police