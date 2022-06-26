Boris refuses to endorse Macron's 'EU 2.0' after French say he showed 'enthusiasm' for it

26 June 2022, 21:02 | Updated: 26 June 2022, 21:32

Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron discussed the latter's European community idea
Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron discussed the latter's European community idea. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Boris Johnson does not want to be locked into a "shadow EU" after French officials briefed he showed enthusiasm about Emmanuel Macron's "Europe 2.0".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The French president has recently promoted his idea of an alternative European grouping that would be less formal than the EU, and suggested the UK could join this.

It was greeted with scepticism by Brexiteers who worried it could see a creeping return into a continental bloc.

A spokesman for the Elysee Palace said on Sunday that Mr Johnson had expressed some enthusiasm about a European Political Community, as he and Mr Macron – both facing their own domestic election fallouts – met to discuss the proposal during Sunday's G7 gathering in Germany.

The spokesman said Mr Macron explained it would provide a framework for cooperation "on subjects of common interest to the countries of the continent, notably in terms of security, energy, infrastructure and youth".

He added: "Prime Minister Johnson expressed interest in this initiative."

But a source hit back at the notion, saying Mr Johnson had not made a "meaningful endorsement" of it.

"We don't want to be locked into a shadow EU organisation," the source told The Telegraph.

Boris Johnson spoke to Emmanuel Macron at the G7 summit in Germany
Boris Johnson spoke to Emmanuel Macron at the G7 summit in Germany. Picture: Getty

Previously, Mr Macron said membership of his proposed grouping would not "prejudge" future EU members or past ones.

It is understood the PM is concerned about how much influence the UK would have in such an arrangement.

He is also thought to have said it would require the involvement of some North African countries.

Mr Johnson's spokesman said: "I think having control of immigration, control of our borders, was one of the reasons we left the EU, and there's absolutely no suggestion that we would change that in any way, shape or form.

Read more: 'Let's show Putin our pecs': G7 leaders mock Russian leader for his topless pics

"But it makes sense, obviously, to listen to any idea put forward by like-minded countries. We will consider what is presented to us and respond in due course."

Sunday's G7 in the Bavarian Alps saw some of the leaders mocked Vladimir Putin's past bare-chested horse riding photos.

When Mr Johnson asked if they should keep their jackets on, he suggested they all take their clothes off and that they "have to show we're tougher than Putin".

President Macron has proposed an alternative European community
President Macron has proposed an alternative European community. Picture: Getty

Justin Trudeau, the Canadian prime minister, referenced Putin's photos, to which Mr Johnson remarked: "We've got to show our pecs."

But in more serious remarks, he praised Germany for its approach to Ukraine, with Berlin having been criticised for being weaker in its backing of Kyiv than other Western powers.

"Just look at what the Germans alone have done," Mr Johnson said.

"I never believed in my lifetime that I would see a German chancellor stepping up in the way that Olaf Scholz has and sending weaponry to help the Ukrainians to protect themselves.

"He's made huge, huge strides. We have 4 per cent of our gas from Russia, in Germany it's 40 per cent.

"They're facing real, real pressures, they're having to source energy from elsewhere. But they're doing it. They're making the effort. They're making the sacrifice."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Explosion destroys house and evacuation launched amid reports of casualties in Birmingham

Mr Williams has died aged 90

Frank Williams, actor behind Dad's Army's Rev Timothy Farthing, dies aged 90

Elkabbas was told to pay just £5

Mother who faked cancer to raise tens of thousands ordered to repay just £5

Brits face more holiday hell this summer

Summer holiday warning to Brits: 'Today's airport chaos nothing compared to what's coming'

The woman was walking up Cranbrook Road towards Gants Hill station

Woman, 36, dies after 'horrific assault' while walking in east London

Ghislaine Maxwell has been put on suicide watch, her lawyer's claimed

Ghislaine Maxwell put on suicide watch as lawyer considers asking for sentencing delay

'Let's show Putin our pecs': G7 leaders mock Russian leader for his topless pics

'Let's show Putin our pecs': G7 leaders mock Russian leader for his topless pics

Kyiv has been hit by a series of missile strikes on Sunday

Kyiv struck by Russian rocket attacks for first time in three weeks

'Boris Johnson is Boris Johnson': Minister defends PM after pledge not to change

'Boris Johnson is Boris Johnson': Minister defends PM after pledge not to change

Exclusive
Porngate MP reveals cops confiscated his guns so he wouldn't shoot himself

Cops confiscated Porngate MP's guns so he wouldn't kill himself as Tories 'let him drown'

The incident happened in the town of East London in Eastern Cape

At least 22 young people found dead in South African nightclub

Prince Charles says the history of the slave trade should be taught properly, amid growing awareness about the royal family's historic involvement in the atrocity

Slave trade history 'should be taught as widely as Holocaust', says Prince Charles

Boris Johnson is set to launch a new plan to stay in power

Boris Johnson confident of winning next election and 'actively thinking' about third term

The man was found outside a pub in Hounslow

Murder probe after man, 31, stabbed to death outside Hounslow pub

The Ukrainian IT manager hit back at critics

Ukrainian refugee whose partner dumped wife to be with her says she 'didn't steal him'

Sir Keir has been told to get off the fence over striking workers

'Get off the fence': Labour MPs defy Starmer over rail strikes amid 'simmering resentment'

Latest News

See more Latest News

USS Samuel B Roberts

US destroyer sunk in 1944 becomes deepest shipwreck discovered
Norway Shooting

Oslo shooting suspect ‘refusing to explain actions to police’
Brazil Amazon

UK journalist’s widow thanks Brazil’s indigenous peoples at funeral
Turkey Pride March

Dozens arrested after defying ban on Pride march in Istanbul

South Africa Nightclub Deaths

Cause of death of 20 people in nightclub unknown

Iran

Iran launches rocket a day after agreement on nuclear talks resumption
Smoke rises from building

Russian missiles target Kyiv as troops consolidate gains in the east
Olaf Scholz and Joe Biden

Biden praises unity of alliance opposing Russian invasion of Ukraine
The memorial service was held in Oslo Cathedral

Oslo shooting victims remembered in memorial service

Gas hob

French urged to immediately reduce fuel and energy use

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rachel Johnson says Tories got more votes in this week's by-elections combined than Labour

Rachel Johnson says Tories got more votes than Labour in this week's by-elections combined
Boris Johnson living in 'Cloud Cuckoo Land' over third term warns his former adviser

Boris Johnson living in 'Cloud Cuckoo Land' over third term warns his former adviser
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 26/6 | Watch again

By-election defeats are Sunak's fault who 'won't listen', says Tory MP John Redwood

By-election defeats are Sunak's fault who 'won't listen', says Tory MP John Redwood
James O'Brien shatters Rees-Mogg's Brexit-praise for dodging phone charger rules

James O'Brien blasts Rees-Mogg's Brexit-praise for dodging phone charger rules
Andrew Marr has suggested there could be a clash between Prince Charles and Boris Johnson.

Charles vs Boris on Rwanda Migrants: A fly on the wall is getting very excited
Nick Ferrari issues warning to PM on 'the growing sense of industrial unrest'

Nick Ferrari issues warning to PM on 'the growing sense of industrial unrest'
Nick Ferrari asks Rachel Johnson if the PM has 'Margaret Thatcher's balls'

Nick Ferrari asks Rachel Johnson if the PM has 'Margaret Thatcher's balls'
'Mick Lynch is inspirational': Frustrated NHS doctor says she'd strike if given the chance

'Mick Lynch is inspirational': Frustrated NHS doctor says she'd strike if given the chance
James O'Brien schools Leave voter who asks him to stop mentioning Brexit

James O'Brien schools Leave voter who asks him to stop mentioning Brexit

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London