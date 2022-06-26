'Let's show Putin our pecs': G7 leaders mock Russian leader for his topless pics

26 June 2022, 15:14

By Daisy Stephens

Boris Johnson joked about Vladimir Putin with fellow world leaders as they met at the G7 summit in Germany.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Prime Minister and Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau discussed the Russian leader and his history of being photographed without a shirt.

As the sun shone at Schloss Elmau in the Bavarian Alps, where the G7 leaders were meeting, Mr Johnson questioned whether they should keep their suit jackets on.

Read more: Kyiv struck by Russian rocket attacks for first time in three weeks

Read more: Boris Johnson confident of winning next election and 'actively thinking' about third term

Warming to his theme, he then added "shall we take our clothes off?", suggesting "we all have to show that we're tougher than Putin".

Mr Trudeau joined in, referring to a "bare-chested horseback ride" - Mr Putin was pictured shirtless riding a horse in 2009.

Mr Johnson then said: "We've got to show our pecs."

Putin has a habit of have photos taken with his shirt off
Putin has a habit of have photos taken with his shirt off. Picture: Getty

Boris Johnson has met his G7 counterparts at a summit in Germany.

Amid speculation about the appetite of Western leaders to continue to support Ukraine during a prolonged conflict, Mr Johnson said Vladimir Putin must not be allowed to "hack" Russia's neighbour apart with impunity.

Ahead of a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, Mr Johnson was asked whether France and Germany are doing enough over Ukraine.

The PM praised the Germans without mentioning France.

Read more: Slave trade history 'should be taught as widely as Holocaust', says Prince Charles

Read more: 'Boris Johnson is Boris Johnson': Minister defends PM after pledge not to change

"Just look at what the Germans alone have done," he said.

"I never believed in my lifetime that I would see a German chancellor stepping up in the way that Olaf Scholz has and sending weaponry to help the Ukrainians to protect themselves.

"He's made huge, huge strides. We have 4 per cent of our gas from Russia, in Germany it's 40 per cent.

"They're facing real, real pressures, they're having to source energy from elsewhere. But they're doing it. They're making the effort. They're making the sacrifice."

The G7 leaders are meeting in Germany
The G7 leaders are meeting in Germany. Picture: Getty

He said the Germans realise "the price of freedom is worth paying", despite the domestic consequences.

Mr Johnson added: "The consequences of what's happening for the world are tough, but the price of backing down, the price of allowing Putin to succeed, to hack off huge parts of Ukraine, to continue with his programme of conquest, that price will be far, far higher and everybody here understands that."

Mr Johnson's German visit is the latest leg of a series of international summits which have kept him out of the UK as questions mount over his leadership.

At the summit he urged Western allies to stand firm over Ukraine as he sought to put his domestic political difficulties to one side.

Mr Johnson was at a Commonwealth meeting in Rwanda as the Conservatives learned they had lost the by-elections in Tiverton and Honiton and Wakefield, and he is not expected to return to the UK until after a Nato summit in Madrid concludes on Thursday, meaning his ability to reassure wavering MPs - or snuff out Westminster plots against him - will be diminished.

But he will hope appearing on an international stage, focusing on the biggest war in Europe since the defeat of the Nazis, will persuade doubters that it is not the right time to consider a change in leadership in the UK.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Ghislaine Maxwell has been put on suicide watch, her lawyer's claimed

Ghislaine Maxwell put on suicide watch as lawyer considers asking for sentencing delay

Kyiv has been hit by a series of missile strikes on Sunday

Kyiv struck by Russian rocket attacks for first time in three weeks

'Boris Johnson is Boris Johnson': Minister defends PM after pledge not to change

'Boris Johnson is Boris Johnson': Minister defends PM after pledge not to change

Exclusive
Porngate MP reveals cops confiscated his guns so he wouldn't shoot himself

Cops confiscated Porngate MP's guns so he wouldn't kill himself as Tories 'let him drown'

The incident happened in the town of East London in Eastern Cape

At least 20 young people found dead in South African nightclub

Prince Charles says the history of the slave trade should be taught properly, amid growing awareness about the royal family's historic involvement in the atrocity

Slave trade history 'should be taught as widely as Holocaust', says Prince Charles

Boris Johnson is set to launch a new plan to stay in power

Boris Johnson confident of winning next election and 'actively thinking' about third term

The man was found outside a pub in Hounslow

Murder probe after man, 31, stabbed to death outside Hounslow pub

The Ukrainian IT manager hit back at critics

Ukrainian refugee whose partner dumped wife to be with her says she 'didn't steal him'

Sir Keir has been told to get off the fence over striking workers

'Get off the fence': Labour MPs defy Starmer over rail strikes amid 'simmering resentment'

Boris Johnson ducked questions over a £150,000 bulletproof treehouse

Boris ducks questions over '£150,000 bulletproof treehouse he wanted for son Wilf'

Police released two images of men after a Polish man was attacked

Police release photos of two men after visiting Polish man attacked on arrival in London

The Brit fell from the Devil's Pass in northern Spain

Brit, 25, falls to his death climbing over Spain's notorious 'Devil's Pass'

Boris Johnson has said voters are "fed up" of hearing about the things he has "stuffed up"

Voters are 'fed up of hearing how I stuffed up', claims PM as pressure mounts

Greta Thunberg has announced she will appear at this year's Glastonbury festival

Climate activist Greta Thunberg announces surprise Glastonbury appearance

Nadia Whittome has donated £2,000 to the RMT strike fund

Labour MP donates £2,000 to RMT strike fund as third day of travel chaos hits UK

Latest News

See more Latest News

Smoke rises from building

Russian missiles target Kyiv as troops consolidate gains in the east
Olaf Scholz and Joe Biden

Biden praises unity of alliance opposing Russian invasion of Ukraine
The memorial service was held in Oslo Cathedral

Oslo shooting victims remembered in memorial service

USS Samuel B Roberts

US destroyer sunk in 1944 becomes deepest shipwreck discovered
Gas hob

French urged to immediately reduce fuel and energy use

Climate activists in rally

Climate club: How Germany hopes to keep G7 leaders’ focus on the environment
Pro-choice supporters

Abortion rights supporters and opponents map next move

Migrants at Spanish border

Death toll from ‘stampede’ at Spanish border in Morocco climbs to 23
A boy holds his pet dog as his family evacuated from the war-hit area gets on an evacuation train in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, June 25, 2022

Russia edges closer to swallowing up Ukraine’s last remaining Luhansk stronghold
US Rep Mary Miller, of Illinois, speaks as former President Donald Trump stands behind her on stage at a rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Mendon on Saturday

Congresswoman calls removal of abortion rights a ‘victory for white life’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 26/6 | Watch again

By-election defeats are Sunak's fault who 'won't listen', says Tory MP John Redwood

By-election defeats are Sunak's fault who 'won't listen', says Tory MP John Redwood
James O'Brien shatters Rees-Mogg's Brexit-praise for dodging phone charger rules

James O'Brien blasts Rees-Mogg's Brexit-praise for dodging phone charger rules
Andrew Marr has suggested there could be a clash between Prince Charles and Boris Johnson.

Charles vs Boris on Rwanda Migrants: A fly on the wall is getting very excited
Nick Ferrari issues warning to PM on 'the growing sense of industrial unrest'

Nick Ferrari issues warning to PM on 'the growing sense of industrial unrest'
Nick Ferrari asks Rachel Johnson if the PM has 'Margaret Thatcher's balls'

Nick Ferrari asks Rachel Johnson if the PM has 'Margaret Thatcher's balls'
'Mick Lynch is inspirational': Frustrated NHS doctor says she'd strike if given the chance

'Mick Lynch is inspirational': Frustrated NHS doctor says she'd strike if given the chance
James O'Brien schools Leave voter who asks him to stop mentioning Brexit

James O'Brien schools Leave voter who asks him to stop mentioning Brexit
Andrew Marr said he would pay "good money" to see RMT leader Mick Lynch and Boris Johnson "go nose-to-nose"

Andrew Marr: I'd pay good money to see Mick Lynch go nose-to-nose with the PM
'Panadol's my best friend': Caller says he's hired EU staff to avoid Brexit 'headache'

'Panadol's my best friend': Caller says he's hired EU'Panadol's my best friend': Caller says he's hired EU staff to avoid Brexit 'headache'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London