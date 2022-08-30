Breaking News

Boy, 12, stabbed in east London as police make two arrests

A 12-year-old boy has been stabbed in Brooks Road in Plaistow, Newham. Picture: Google Street View

By Sophie Barnett

A boy believed to be 12 years old has been stabbed in east London, police said.

The boy was found with a stab wound on Brooks Road in Plaistow, Newham, around 8.17pm on Tuesday.

A Met spokesperson said: "He was treated at the scene; we await an assessment of his condition.

"One male has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and another for affray."

Scotland Yard did not reveal their ages.

Crime scenes are in place and police are investigating.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting reference CAD 7537/30 Aug.

More follows