Boy, 16, charged with three terror offences after being arrested outside mosque

A 16-year-old boy was arrested outside the Inverclyde Islamic Centre in Greenock, western Scotland. Picture: Google

By Josef Al Shemary

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with three offences under the Terrorism Act after being arrested outside a mosque in a small town in western Scotland.

The youth was apprehended outside the Inverclyde Islamic Centre, on Laird Street in Greenock, on Thursday.

One of the charges alleges he prepared to commit terrorism or to assist another person to do so.

The other two charges both allege he collected or made a record of information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, or that he possessed a document or record containing such information.

Assistant Chief Constable Andy Freeburn said: “Shortly after 9am on Thursday, 23 January, 2025, a 16-year-old male youth was arrested outside the Inverclyde Islamic Centre, Laird Street, Greenock, in connection with offences under the Terrorism Act.

“The youth remains in custody and enquiries continue.

“There is nothing to suggest anyone else was involved or that there is any further risk to the public.

“We are speaking to members of the local community to provide reassurance and I would urge anyone with information or who has any concerns to please come forward and speak to officers.”