Boy, 17, stabbed to death after 'machete brawl of 100 people' in Tower Hamlets

A teenage boy has been stabbed to death after a fight in Bow. Picture: Google Maps

By Emma Soteriou

A 17-year-old boy has been stabbed to death and another left critically ill after a mass brawl in Tower Hamlets.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Officers were called to reports of a disturbance involving a large number of people in Lichfield Road, around Bow, at 12.09am on Sunday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Two teens were found with stab wounds and taken to an east London hospital by emergency services.

One of the boys - aged 17 - died shortly before 2am while the other - believed to be 18 - remains in critical condition in hospital, the force added.

A murder investigation has since been launched but no arrests have been made as of yet.

The fight is believed to have involved around 100 people, with some armed with machetes, reports suggest.

Read more: Harrowing moment Sikh priest, 62, 'left for dead' after 'brushing past woman' in street

Read more: Man charged after threat to crash stolen plane into Mississippi Walmart

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers of the Met's Specialist Crime Command is leading the investigation and said: "This is a highly worrying incident that has left one young man dead and another fighting for his life in hospital. My thoughts and prayers are with their families and friends at this difficult time.

"I also want to reassure them and the wider community that my team and I are working around the clock to establish exactly what has happened and who is responsible.

"I would ask anyone who witnessed this incident or may have information that could help our investigation to please get in touch with us and share what you know.

"I am aware of reports saying that about a hundred people, armed with weapons were involved.

"While I would stress that our investigation is in its very early stages, this information does not appear to be wholly accurate.

"We know a significant number of people were caught up in this incident but not necessarily directly involved or armed with weapons."

Anyone with information should call 101, giving the reference 065/04SEP.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.